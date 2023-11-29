Who is fighting on the Jake Paul vs. Andre August event? Undercard bouts officially announced

Jake Paul vs. Andre August undercard bouts have officially been announced.

'The Problem Child' is slated to return to the ring next month in Florida. Back for the first time since a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz in August, he will now look to defeat the relatively unknown August.

The professional boxer holds a 10-1-1 boxing record, last scoring a decision win in August. The two stars will now headline a DAZN offering in an eight-round fight. Unlike Paul's other events, this won't be on pay-per-view.

Nonetheless, fans have now learned a few Jake Paul vs. Andre August undercard bouts. Earlier this week, Most Valuable Promotions put out a press release announcing almost the full card for December 15.

In terms of the undercard, Shadisa Green will return in the co-main event. There, she will face former undisputed super-middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn in a battle for 168-pound WBC gold.

In addition to that title clash, super welterweights will also meet on the undercard. Yoenis Tellez and Livan Navarro will clash for regional gold in an exciting bout. In terms of major bouts, that's about it for the card.

However, it's important to remember that this event falls under Paul's Most Valuable Prospect Series. With that in mind, young names such as Elijah Flores and Lorenzo Medina will return against Javier Mayoral and Joshua Temple, respectively.

KSI announces sparring match opposite Jake Paul vs. Andre August

It appears that Jake Paul vs. Andre August will have some competition on December 15.

The DAZN card does have some excellent fights, including the return of the hard-hitting Shadisa Green. Although, there's little doubt that this fight is by far the least-hyped of the YouTuber's career thus far.

It appears that his longtime rival, KSI, is aware of that fact. 'The Nightmare' is coming off a loss to Tommy Fury in October, a fight that came together after talks with Jake Paul failed. Famously, 'TNT' defeated 'The Problem Child' in February as well.

Despite the YouTubers having a loss to the same man, they aren't any closer to fighting in the ring. That hasn't stopped them from going back and forth on social media and taking various shots at each other.

Earlier this week, popular streamer IShowSpeed called out the British YouTuber to a sparring session. On X, KSI announced that it would take place on December 15, thus taking attention away from Paul's return. KSI's tweet read:

"December 15th, come through and let’s do this"

