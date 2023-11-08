"Send him back to YouTube for good!" - Andre August speaks after booking Jake Paul fight

Andre August plans to make Jake Paul regret picking him as an opponent.

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz in August. That was an important bout for the YouTuber, as it was the first ten-rounder of his career. It also came just one fight after suffering the first loss of his career against Tommy Fury.

Earlier today (8 November), Paul decided to do another first — sign to face an established professional boxer. Although, unlike Fury, who falls more in line with an influencer, his next opponent is anything but. On December 15th, the YouTuber will look to defeat Andre August.

The 10-1-1 professional boxer has been competing for well over a decade as a professional. Furthermore, August has a lengthy amateur background. However, that hasn't stopped many from slamming the contest and Jake Paul's decision to choose him as his next opponent.

For what it's worth, August plans to make the YouTuber regret that decision as well. In a press release earlier today announcing the fight, the boxer was quoted as stating:

“I don't talk very much. I’m all about that action! Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the team and the resources but he doesn’t have my hunger. When that bell rings, I am going to go straight to Jake Paul and ring his bell and send him back to YouTube for good.”

Andre August vs. Jake Paul: Opening Betting Odds

Unfortunately for Andre August, Jake Paul has opened as a massive betting favorite.

While this boxing match will be the first time that the YouTuber has faced someone known exclusively for boxing, that doesn't mean much. To this stage, Paul has scored victories over names such as Anderson Silva, who do have wins inside the ring.

Furthermore, the professional boxer does have a lot of issues heading into this matchup. For one, August ended a four-year hiatus from the sport earlier this year. Furthermore, he's generally known as a light-heavyweight and will enter this bout a substantially smaller man.

With that in mind, the betting odds for Andre August vs. Jake Paul make a lot of sense. The opening line for the contest from FanDuel sees 'The Problem Child' as a -550 favorite. Meanwhile, August has opened as a heavy +360 underdog for December.

Obviously, a lot can change between now and fight night. Still, it's clear fans believe this bout will be an uncompetitive one.

