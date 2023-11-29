Former UFC and Strikeforce fighter steps into politics, running for Henderson, NV City council 

Former UFC and Strikeforce contender Bristol Marunde recently revealed that he will be venturing into politics and announced his intentions to run for city council in Henderson, Nevada, declaring for Ward 2.

The Alaska native mainly competed as a welterweight for most of his career and fought in several major MMA promotions. He made his professional debut against Alexei Veselovzorov at Euphoria: USA vs. Russia in May 2005, winning via first-round submission. Over the course of his decade-long MMA career, Marunde racked up a record of 16-10.

Bristol Marunde has now turned his attention to fighting in the political arena. In a recent press release, as reported by Cageside Press, Marunde explained why he's running for city council and wrote:

"I’m running for Henderson City Council because I believe in the power of community and its ability to uplift individuals, strengthen bonds, and address real needs."

He added:

"Henderson is our home, and we genuinely want to give back to the city we love. This campaign is about meeting needs, enhancing public safety, responsible growth, and active resident engagement for Henderson’s betterment."

Apart from fighting and politics, the former UFC contender also runs Alter Luxury, a contracting and real estate business based in Las Vegas.

UFC lightweight fighter sentenced to a one-year probation in DUI case

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson has been handed a one-year probation ahead of his scheduled lightweight bout against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296. Ferguson was arrested earlier this year after allegedly crashing his pickup truck into two parked cars outside a Hollywood nightclub. There were no injuries reported, and the fighter initially pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this week, Judge Shannon K. Cooley of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County issued a legal decision based on a plea deal between the prosecution and defense. The court appears to have dismissed a misdemeanor DUI charge against the former interim lightweight champion, who entered a 'nolo contendere' plea to a wet reckless driving on a highway misdemeanor charge.

As a result, Tony Ferguson will face a mandatory one-year probation. The terms of the probation will disallow the lightweight contender from driving under the influence of any amount of alcohol and grant reparations to the victims, among other conditions.

Ferguson is coming off a dismal six-fight losing streak and last faced Bobby Green at UFC 291. 'El Cucuy' lost via third-round submission. The former interim lightweight champion will return against Paddy Pimblett on December 15.