Former UFC title challenger makes feelings known on Eric Nicksick being publicly critical of pupil Sean Strickland's UFC 312 performance

A former UFC title challenger recently made her feelings known about Eric Nicksick publicly criticizing his Sean Strickland's performance at UFC 312. She noted that she isn't aware of the nature of their relationship and shed light on how the situation should ideally be handled.

'Tarzan' was on the receiving end of a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Dricus du Plessis last weekend at UFC 312 after earning an opportunity to regain the middleweight championship. It was a significant loss as it was Strickland's second loss to the South African, making it increasingly difficult to earn another title shot as long as he is still champion.

During her latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, former UFC title challenger Megan Anderson weighed in on the Xtreme Couture's comments on 'Tarzan's performance against du Plessis. Anderson mentioned that she has mixed feelings about it, but added that perhaps Nicksick should have crtiticized Strickland privately instead:

"I agree with [Nicksick] a little bit but I don't know if I agree with [him] being very vocal about it. I feel like that should have been a conversation had behind the scenes. But... We also don't know the relationship that they have. It could be something where Sean [Strickland] doesn't really take too much offense to that... I feel like most fighters would be bothered...vIf this is the first time Sean's hearing it was on your show...I'm sure most people probably feel a type of way about it."

Check out Megan Anderson's comments regarding Eric Nicksick's critiques of Sean Strickland's UFC 312 performance below:

Ariel Helwani shares thoughts on Eric Nicksick criticizing Sean Strickland's UFC 312 performance

In addition to Megan Anderson making her feelings known, Ariel Helwani also shared his thoughts on Eric Nicksick criticizing Sean Strickland's UFC 312 performance as it happened on his show.

During the aforementioned clip, Helwani chimed in and mentioned that he didn't have an issue with Nicksick criticizing his pupil because he has been known to coach each of his fighters differently and knows how to get the best response from them:

"Every time they went between rounds, [Nicksick] was telling [Strickland], 'This is too predictable'. He doesn't sugarcoat anything. And that is one that I really respect about Eric, it seems like he speaks to different fighters in different ways because he knows what they're going to respond to."

