Charles Oliveira is preparing to make his long-awaited return to the octagon when he collides with Beneil Dariush in his upcoming bout. Despite being one of the most feared grapplers in the sport, the Brazilian may struggle in the jiu-jitsu department against Dariush according to former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith.

'Do Bronx' cemented himself as one of the greatest lightweights of his generation during his impressive 11-fight win streak and iconic reign as champion, but his legacy took a hit when he was submitted last time out. Though he's a future Hall of Famer, the South American was dominated in all areas against Islam Makhachev.

While discussing the phenomenal matchup, Anthony Smith claimed that Beneil Dariush is the better grappler and he expects him to emerge victorious when he locks horns with Charles Oliveira later this year.

"I'd really give it to Beneil. I think he's the better grappler. I think Charles is probably a better finisher and obviously, he's holding the record for the most submission finishes, but I think overall Beneil's a better grappler, he's a better jiu-jitsu guy. I think he positionally will just stay safe and he's got crazy power in his hands and Charles Oliveira gets hit a lot. I'm going with Benny."

Dariush is somewhat of an unsung hero in the 155lb division and has long been a man many believe deserves to fight for UFC gold. Although it's not been made official by the promotion, if he manages to get past the threat of Oliveira, a title shot could be on the horizon for the 34-year-old.

Check out what Anthony Smith had to say about the huge lightweight bout in the video below :

Alongside Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush, what other fights are confirmed for UFC 289?

UFC will be making their return to Canada when they host an event on June 10, but what other fights are on the card alongside Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush?

Despite Juliana Pena's injury, Amanda Nunes remains in the main event and will instead welcome Irene Aldana into the cage for her first shot at the women's bantamweight title.

Exciting Mike Malott will face the tough Adam Fugitt, Chris Daukaus will make his light heavyweight debut against Khalil Rountree, Chris Curtis and Nassourdine Imavov feature in a significant 185lb bout, and more will be on display at UFC 289.

Poll : 0 votes