A video has recently been doing the rounds that showcased a Marine displaying his heroics by stopping an armed robbery, which has caught the attention of a former UFC title challenger.

Stepping into harm's way to help those in need is something great humans do, but when a deadly weapon is involved, the risk of somebody being hurt or worse drastically increases. While sitting back and complying is a safe thing to do, there are a select few who protect the innocents and should be rewarded for it.

That's the case with this Marine who, without giving it a second thought, rushed to help the shop owner as two thugs entered his store with a firearm. The man's show of heroism prompted UFC middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum to speak out in support of his bravery.

"OORAH Marine!!! Thank you for your service! Yuma is full of TUF people."

Despite being outnumbered and without protection, the Marine quickly rushed in and tackled the leading criminal who was seemingly holding the gun towards the cashier. Not only did the man manage to stunt the hoodlum's plans, but he also stopped anybody from being seriously injured and was rightfully honored with a citizen award for his service.

Incredible reports later surfaced where James Kilcer, the armed robbery hero, insisted that he was in danger of being shot and would likely have been if the gun hadn't been jammed during his scuffle with the criminal.

Who's been calling for a fight with Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC middleweight division?

Kelvin Gastelum has been a regular competitor inside the octagon since earning his way into the UFC with a win over Uriah Hall in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter 17 a decade ago.

After a number of losses in recent times, the gritty brawler managed to put on a stellar performance last time out against Chris Curtis to fight his way back into the winner's circle and potentially place himself on the path to title contention.

Although it was a closely fought contest, 'The Action Man' has been airing his frustration with the result and believes that he should have been named the rightful winner of the bout. Curtis publicly announced his annoyance at the judges and he later asked Gastelum to run back their clash, which was a fight-of-the-night war.

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 I thought I won, the numbers back it it. Tough fight and good for KG, but that headbutt cost me the fight on optics. Even with it happening, I still managed to tie the round on strikes. That sucks... that really fucking sucks. I thought I won, the numbers back it it. Tough fight and good for KG, but that headbutt cost me the fight on optics. Even with it happening, I still managed to tie the round on strikes. That sucks... that really fucking sucks. https://t.co/YfYbfZNvyl

