Former UFC title challenger predicts "vicious" KO win for Gervonta Davis in upcoming showdown against Ryan Garcia 

UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum has offered his thoughts on the upcoming matchup between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia this Saturday. The two undefeated boxers will fight for the WBA lightweight title, and their clash has rightfully drawn interest from the UFC's gutsy 185'er.

The former interim title challenger recently tweeted his prediction for the upcoming boxing match between 'Tank' and 'King'. In his tweet, Gastelum made mention of the knockouts that both fighters have managed to score across their entire careers before predicting a win for Gervonta Davis.

He tweeted:

"Ryan Garcia - 19 KO’s Gervonta Davis - 26 KO’s This will be a banger I hope (boxing will be boxing) I’ve got Tank with a vicious KO"

Not only is Kelvin Gastelum predicting a win for 'Tank', he punctuated his tweet by claiming that he expects the reigning WBA lightweight champion to defeat Ryan Garcia via vicious KO. As an MMA fighter known for the nuclear heat in his punches, Gastelum knows a thing or two about KOs.

Furthermore, Gervonta Davis is among the most powerful fighters in the sport of boxing, having defeated all but two of his foes via KO. However, his opponent, Ryan Garcia, is no slouch in the knockout department either. Out of his 23 career wins, 19 are knockouts.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia official fight poster…

Kelvin Gastelum's renewed UFC title hopes

While UFC 287 was headlined by a grudge match between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, Kelvin Gastelum—a former opponent of 'The Last Stylebender'—also took part in the event. He faced Chris Curtis in an attempt to snap a two-fight losing streak that forced him outside the top-ten at middleweight.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Chris Curtis Kelvin Gastelum was all out war



Watch the official UFC 287 fight highlights on YouTube now



BACK AND FORTH ACTION! Chris Curtis 🆚 Kelvin Gastelum was all out war

Kelvin Gastelum emerged victorious in a Fight of the Night winner that earned a standing ovation from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. His gutsy win is but a mere step towards his desired rematch with Israel Adesanya. Gastelum hasn't been shy about hoping to face 'The Last Stylebender' again.

Gastelum and Adesanya notably locked horns back in 2019, when the latter claimed the interim title. The 185-pound duo put on a sensational five-round barnburner that went on to win Fight of the Year honors.

#OnAmission4Gold @KelvinGastelum

My little big brother and I revisit the fight here.

4 years ago today: 2019 FOTY vs @stylebender My little big brother and I revisit the fight here.

