Former UFC title challenger recalls training and sparring Jon Jones: "Sitting down on his punches and finding his power"

A former UFC title challenger recently recalled his experience training and sparring with Jon Jones. He noted that he frequently trained with the reigning heavyweight champion earlier in his career and highlighted the areas he improved in.

Jones' rise up the rankings was historic as he quickly ascended to the top of the light heavyweight division. He earned dominant wins over top contenders en route to his impressive third round TKO win over Shogun Rua to become the youngest champion in UFC history at 23 years old.

During his appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, former UFC title challenger Carlos Condit described what it was like training with 'Bones'. Condit mentioned that Jones was still learning new techniques and fine tuning his striking and noted that once he did, he stopped sparring with him:

"I trained a little bit with Rashad [Evans], trained with Jon [Jones] quite a bit...Jon's a great training partner...Yeah, [we sparred]. When Jon was a lot skinnier, before he started to put weight on, before he started to like, find his power source, sitting down on his punches, I sparred Jon a lot. And then once he started sitting down on those punches and finding his power, I stopped doing that."

Check out Carlos Condit's comments regarding Jon Jones below:

Carlos Condit discloses who dropped Jon Jones in sparring

In addition to discussing his experience training with Jon Jones, Carlos Condit disclosed that the heavyweight champion was once dropped in sparring.

During the aforementioned appearance, Condit recalled an early morning sparring session in which former UFC competitor Adlan Amagov dropped both himself and Jones in back-to-back sessions:

"I have [seen somebody best Jones in the gym]. The same guy fu**ed me up the round right before too...Adlan Amagov...Chechen dude and he fought in the UFC a couple times...But yeah, he finished a number of guys. He was like, a spinning back-kick guy. And yeah, he fu**ed me up. The round or two later, [he] hit Jon with the spinning back-kick...He dropped him."

Check out Carlos Condit's comments regarding Jon Jones getting dropped in sparring below:

