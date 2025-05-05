Former UFC two-division champion believes Reinier de Ridder exposed Bo Nickal as not ready for top-tier MMA

UFC legend Daniel Cormier recently shared his belief that Reinier de Ridder exposed Bo Nickal as not ready for top-tier competition in the UFC.

Nickal has lost his undefeated MMA record as he suffered a crunching defeat against 'RDR' in the co-headliner of UFC Des Moines. During the second round of their bout, Nickal was caught on the receiving end of a perfectly placed knee to the body, which dropped him to the canvas and forced the referee to intervene and stop the fight.

As a result, de Ridder has solidified himself as a legitimate contender at middleweight. On the flip side, Nickal will be looking to make adjustments to his game and bounce back from his recent setback.

In the aftermath of the fight, the three-time NCAA champion has faced criticism from multiple MMA experts. Notably, during a recent episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy, Cormier claimed that the Dutchman made Nickal look average and unprepared to face the elite fighters in the division.

"[Reinier de Ridder] made Bo Nickal look like a guy that isn't that good and isn't ready for the highest level of competition."

Check out 'DC's' comments below:

Reinier de Ridder has called out Sean Strickland after finishing Bo Nickal at UFC Des Moines

Reinier de Ridder has his target set on Sean Strickland for a future matchup after his demolition job against Bo Nickal at UFC Des Moines.

During his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, the Dutchman expressed his desire to fight Strickland, referring to him as "the best American striker"— after defeating Bo Nickal, who he labeled "the best American wrestler".

"So, I wanted to say, this is the best American wrestler you have right? Now give me the best American striker. Strickland, you're up, buddy. Let's go!"

Check out 'RDR's' comments below (1:28):

