Former UFC two-division champion channels Alexander Volkanovski with PG-rated roast and trash talk

A UFC Hall of Famer has imitated the way two-time UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski taunts his opponents without ever using profanity or harsh language.

Volkanovski is one of the rare UFC competitors who controls his fury and refrains from engaging in trash talk, but is a killer in the octagon. 'The Great' is a recognized fighter because he has shown respect for every opponent he has fought so far.

Recently, Daniel Cormier, in an interview with the UFC, was told to trash-talk profanity-free and impersonate the Australian UFC champion. Cormier's hilarious impersonation of Volkanovski made everyone crack up when he said:

"I am Alexander Volkanovski. Ok. Mate, how are you planning to beat me, mate? I’m the greatest featherweight of all time, mate. You’re terrible, mate, and just know you’re going against Alexander 'The Great' mate."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Diego Lopes shares sentiments after Alexander Volkanovski loss

Diego Lopes and Alexander Volkanovski locked horns at UFC 314 for the vacant featherweight strap, and Volkanovski won the bout via unanimous decision to become a two-time UFC featherweight champion.

Everyone assumed that 'The Great,' who was knocked out back-to-back in his previous two outings, would be subjected to severe treatment at the hands of a prime Lopes. But the Australian outperformed Lopes in the five-rounder.

Lopes recently reflected on the loss. In an interview with Hablemos MMA, he said:

"I'm one of the most relaxed guys you'll ever meet, one of the guys with the strongest mindset, but I'm obviously not going to lie to you, I was very sad. You saw how I was crying in that video. Imagine working so hard for that moment and not reaching the objective. I was obviously sad but also at peace." [h:t/ MMA Junkie]

Check out Diego Lopes's recent interview below:

