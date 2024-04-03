Former UFC vet disagrees with Matt Brown's take on the promotion needing a change of gloves

In a recent comment, UFC veteran Matt Brown called for a change to the UFC gloves, which have been mandatory since 1997. He was refuted by former middleweight fighter Sam Alvey.

Brown's comments were based on Chris Weidman's recent win over Bruno Silva, which was a result of eye pokes. Initially, the fight was ruled in Weidman's favor, as he was given the TKO win. Later on, however, it was overturned to a decision in the American's favor.

Brown blamed the UFC gloves for the eye pokes, citing that the gloves forced the fingers to be extended forward and not curved inwards. In an appearance on The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast, he said:

"Every [fighter] I guarantee was sitting there watching that saying the same s**t, when are we going to fix these goddamn gloves? How many eye pokes are we going to have to see before we f*****g fix these gloves? This isn't even a complicated problem. Make it easy to make a fist. If you should have to force anything, it should be to force your hand open."

Check out Matt Brown's full comments in the Instagram post below:

Alvey commented under the Instagram post and called for reforms to the eye poke rules. He suggested a stern punishment that involved 50% of the purse value to be deducted in the case of an eye poke. He wrote:

"I don’t think There is anything wrong with the gloves. First “incidental” eye poke take a point. If they can’t continue because of the poke they win. You will end eye pokes as soon as you threaten to take 1/2 the purse"

Check out Sam Alvey's comment in the screenshot below:

Sam Alvey's response to Matt Brown's comments regarding the UFC gloves. [via Instagram]

Matt Brown criticizes Jake Paul for fighting aging Mike Tyson

Social media influencer turned boxer Jake Paul will take on the highest-profile opponent of his career in Mike Tyson on July 20, 2024. Tyson, however, is well past his prime and is currently 57 years old.

Matt Brown blasted Paul for his decision to take on Tyson and highlighted that it was contradicting Paul's own decision to take on better calibre boxers. He said:

"It’s a lose-lose for him. Obviously, he’s going to get a bag. We’re all going to watch it. I’m sure Netflix is paying him good. But it’s a lose-lose in actual fighting. You can’t lose to a 60-year-old man and you also can’t beat a 60-year-old man. It’s a lose-lose. It’s garbage to me."

Paul and Tyson's matchup will be streamed live on Netflix, and will mark Tyson's first exhibition fight since 2020.

Check out Matt Brown's comments below:

Poll : Should the UFC change their gloves? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion