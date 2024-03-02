Former UFC vet ecstatic after being mentioned by Sean Strickland in one of his posts on X

Sean Strickland unintentionally made a fighter's day with an attempted insult.

Once again, taking a shot at Jake Paul, this time for his lack of quality opposition, Strickland posted that he was unaware of the influencer's upcoming fight with Ryan Bourland on March 3.

Strickland bashed Paul for "paying cans to fight" before calling the boxer a "clown" and a "disgrace."

"Did you guys know Paul is fighting?! Neither did.. Lmao Sam Alvey tagged me in Was it hard to find a retired fighter to box?? You're literally paying CANS to fight and lose to you. Is that even legal? You're a f***ing clown. Absolute disgrace to combat sport."

Though Strickland attempted to criticize Paul, his tweet caused another fellow fighter joy. 'Tarzan' claimed he discovered the bout by being tagged by Sam Alvey, who treasured the moment the former champion tweeted his name.

Alvey, the current Karate Combat heavyweight champion, responded by saying he would put the tweet in his "dream journal."

"I made Sean twitter! This is going on my dream journal"

As his not-so-intimidating nickname 'Smile'n Sam' depicts, Alvey has developed a reputation as a soft-hearted fighter who cherishes his identity as a father and husband more than his combat sports career.

Now 37 years old, Alvey has seemingly found his niche in Karate Combat after a catastrophic end to his lengthy UFC run. The American exemplified the traits of an action fighter early in his career but is now synonymous with his infamous run from 2018-2020, going 0-8-1 with five losses by finish before his release from the promotion.

Sean Strickland posts comedic birthday video on social media showing off his violent habits

Sean Strickland celebrated his 33rd birthday on Feb. 27 in only a way he could imagine.

Posting a comedic video on social media, Strickland was seen as the recipient of a surprise party in his house from friends and teammates that nearly went south. As 'Tarzan' turned the corner to see his celebration, the middleweight was caught on camera pulling out his gun as a precaution.

The video caption read:

"Gentle reminder to NEVER surprise Sean Strickland at his house"

While some suspected the video was scripted, the fighter's reaction appeared genuine at face value, with nobody surprised by his tendency to draw a weapon.