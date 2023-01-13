Former UFC fighter Donald Cerrone has teased fans about a potential MMA clash with Jake Paul in the future.

'Cowboy' called time on his iconic UFC career in July last year. The veteran left the organization as one of the most popular fighters on the roster and amassed a total of 55 fights (36-17) throughout his time in MMA.

Despite many assuming Cerrone would be spending the next few years taking a well-earned break from MMA, the 39-year-old has instead teased fans about a potential clash with the former Disney channel star on his Instagram story. He wrote:

"You retired too? Not me, I'm in my prime. What do you think darlin? Should I hate him? I don't know there's just something about him, sometimes around the eyes! @jakepaul"

Donald Cerrone's Instagram story

Due to Jake Paul's contract with the PFL, which was announced earlier this month, MMA fans have been reacting to the post and whether or not a bout between them is a possibility. One eagle-eyed user on Reddit noticed Donald Cerrone's words were a direct quote from the 1993 western movie Tombstone.

"It's Doc Holliday from the film Tombstone. Best western ever, you should give it a watch."

A Reddit users comment

Reddit user @Genghis_Chong gives Cerrone the edge in a potential matchup because of his recent admission to using PEDs since retirement.

"Cerrone said he has been juicing up post career right? I'd give the old dog a chance even if he was a little washed up."

Another Reddit user's comment

The rest of the fan reaction

Henry Cejudo weighs in on Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate

Jake Paul's latest deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) has left many fighters and fans wondering who 'The Problem Child' will face in his debut MMA bout.

In Paul's announcement video, he confirmed that he had offered Nate Diaz a two-fight deal, one in boxing and one in MMA, but as of yet, the Stockton-born fighter has yet to sign on the dotted line.

With the 25-year-old currently without an opponent, Henry Cejudo has played matchmaker and weighed in on a potential fight between Paul and controversial internet star Andrew Tate.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram, 'Triple C' stated that despite Tate's previous kickboxing accomplishments, he had backed Jake Paul to get the job done:

"I'm just not sure how good he really is. You put a guy like Andrew Tate with Jake Paul, I think Jake gets it done pretty fairly quickly. You know, Jake Paul goes high, low, low, high, he's been able to develop those two-three combinations, and if he can beat a guy like Anderson Silva convincingly like he did, then I think it would be easy work with Andrew Tate."

