Former world champion pugilist explains why boxing needs UFC CEO Dana White: "We need those people"

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel had recently confirmed Dana White's interest in entering the boxing scene. Now, former three-division champion Jeff Fenech expressed interest in seeing White and other players making their way into the sport.

Fenech is among the most decorated pugilists from Australia, having won titles at bantamweight, super-bantamweight, and featherweight. Speaking on Straight Talk with Mark Bouris, the 60-year-old spoke highly of the need for the UFC head honcho in boxing.

Due to the scattered nature of professional boxing, the Hall of Famer feels order is needed and ultimate professionals like White are best for the job.

He said:

"I'd like to see the likes of Dana White and some of the others coming to the sport of boxing. Um, yeah, I think that he's the ultimate professional, you know, at everything. I mean, um, like, I'd say he would sleep, you know, maybe six hours a day, he's always working. So we need those people."

Fenech acknowledged that the UFC and Dana White have faced criticism for fighter pay but pointed out that a solution would be possible if everybody works together.

Check out Jeff Fenech's comments about Dana White below (1:12:47):

Dana White's criticism of professional boxing

UFC CEO Dana White was the guest on #129 of CLUB SHAY SHAY, where the 55-year-old delivered scathing criticism of the business model of professional boxing.

White pointed out profits were reinvested in the UFC, but it never happened in the boxing due to greed. He even boldly claimed there is no other sport or business that has made trillions of dollars, but nothing materialized.

White said:

"Every fu*king event that they put on, it's a ‘going out of business’ sale. ‘Let's grab as much money as we can from everybody. We don't care if the event is good. We don't care if the people at home enjoy what they saw. They don't care if the people who came and bought tickets liked it. We just want to grab as much money as we can.’ They never reinvested in the sport."

The UFC head honcho added that the reason high profile boxing fights happen now is because of Turki Alalshikh and the Saudi government. White pointed out that they are not eager to make profits and the unlimited funds they have are facilitating the big fights.

Check out Dana White's comments about boxing below (1:11:07):

