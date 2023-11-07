Former 'X Factor' contestant Jake Quickenden underwent insane body transformation quitting "chocolate and crisps" for MMA debut against comedian

English reality television personality Jake Quickenden recently made his MMA debut against stand-up comic Paul Smith in a welterweight bout at Oktagon 48 last weekend at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. He defeated Smith via first-round TKO.

In preparation for his bout, Quickenden underwent an incredible weight loss program that helped the 35-year-old lose almost 20 kilos. The former 'X Factor' star weighed in at 77 kilos for his fight after starting his transformation journey at 97 kilos.

As part of his transformation efforts, Jake Quickenden seemingly adopted a strict diet and a consistent training regimen. In an Instagram post uploaded earlier this year, the reality television star also revealed that he had drastically reduced his drinking to focus on his physical health.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Jake Quickenden spoke about his weight loss journey and revealed some secrets behind his incredible transformation. He said:

"A lot of training and less chocolates and crisps! It’s been a challenge, if I’m honest, because I love my food. There are days when I’ve weighed in quite light and thought I can have a snack, and then a snack turns into a feast, and the next day it’s back up again, and I need to go put more work in."

The report also mentioned that Quickenden had been living off a diet that included yogurts, fruit, chicken, steak, eggs, and an occasional protein bar for the past 12 months.

Jake Quickenden weight loss: Former reality star opens up about his brutal MMA training regime

As mentioned, Jake Quickenden took his weight loss program seriously and spared no effort in preparing for his highly anticipated MMA debut against Paul Smith. Earlier this year, the former 'X Factor' star broke down his brutal training regime and revealed that he's training with British MMA star James Webb.

In an interview with The Sun in July, the 35-year-old stated that he started training early every day and had four sparring sessions per day. His training included a ten-mile run and sparring with professional mixed martial artists. Quickenden also explained how intensive his sparring sessions are, stating:

"I'm wrestling with him for 25 minutes, five-minute rounds, and he's battering me, but I refuse to give in... The Shark Tank is where you get battered for 30 minutes. Pretty much everybody in the room just batters you... For the first couple of rounds, you're quite strong... Ten rounds in, not so much."

His intense training ultimately paid off. The Jake Quickenden vs. Paul Smith fight ended with the former 'X Factor' star securing a decisive first-round knockout.