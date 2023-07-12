"Was humbled by 16-17 year olds" - X-Factor star honestly talks about preparing for MMA debut

MMA is not for the faint-hearted and the true depth of its challenges and complexity can only be fully comprehended by stepping inside the octagon and experiencing it firsthand. Such was the case when X-factor star Jake Quickenden embarked on a grueling journey of training in preparation for his mixed martial arts debut.

In his pursuit for MMA glory, Quickenden has embraced a grinding training regime, that includes ten-mile runs and high-intensity sparring sessions. Delving deep into the realm of mixed martial arts, Quickenden has sought the guidance of season fighter James Webb. Together, they have crafted a training regime that pushes the reality TV personality to his limits and beyond.

Jake Quickenden gained popularity through his participation in the reality TV show X Factor. In 2012, the 34-year-old auditioned for X Factor, impressing judges with his rendition of "Use Somebody". Despite receiving positive feedback, he was not selected for the live shows. He returned in 2014 and made it to the live shows but was eliminated in the third week.

Thats TV Humber @ThatsTVHumber



Scunthorpe-born, Jake Quickenden has revealed why he has decided to try his hand at MMA, where he will fight comedian Paul Smith on 'Another test'Scunthorpe-born, Jake Quickenden has revealed why he has decided to try his hand at MMA, where he will fight comedian Paul Smith on @OktagonOfficial 'Another test'Scunthorpe-born, Jake Quickenden has revealed why he has decided to try his hand at MMA, where he will fight comedian Paul Smith on @OktagonOfficial. https://t.co/FQwhIWALoc

Speaking about his venture into the world of MMA in an interview with The Sun, Quickenden stated:

"When I first started I was humbled by 16-17 year-olds, that’s when I knew this was something that needs to be taken seriously because these 15-year-olds who weigh 50 kg are battering me."

The reality TV star added that he could have been fighting for championships if he started training at a young age:

"Webb says if I would have started MMA at 15 then I would be fighting for titles by now. I've been doing it for four months and I feel pretty strong at it and not at a bad level.”

Quickenden is all set to make his octagon debut under the OKTAGON MMA banner against comedian Paul Smith on November 4, later this year in Manchester.

OKTAGON MMA @OktagonOfficial We are coming to Manchester!



OKTAGON MMA will debut in England later this year inside AO Arena, Manchester - the biggest arena in the UK!



TV star, Jake Quickenden, and top comedian, Paul Smith, will fight in the finale of ‘Stage to the Cage’.



Tickets coming soon! We are coming to Manchester!OKTAGON MMA will debut in England later this year inside AO Arena, Manchester - the biggest arena in the UK!TV star, Jake Quickenden, and top comedian, Paul Smith, will fight in the finale of ‘Stage to the Cage’.Tickets coming soon! 🇬🇧 We are coming to Manchester! 🇬🇧 OKTAGON MMA will debut in England later this year inside AO Arena, Manchester - the biggest arena in the UK!TV star, Jake Quickenden, and top comedian, Paul Smith, will fight in the finale of ‘Stage to the Cage’.Tickets coming soon! https://t.co/Uq449l6W0h

Ahead of his MMA debut, Jake Quickenden previews his upcoming clash against Paul Smith

Jake Quickenden, who has appeared on several reality TV shows, including Dancing on Ice, firmly believes that he can accomplish anything if he wholeheartedly dedicates his mind and body to a challenge.

The UK star has now ventured into MMA and will be making his octagon debut against comedian Paul Smith later this year. According to a report by DAZN, Quickenden claims that his commitment to the sport will help him get his hand raised against Smith.

Quickenden stated:

“I do get obsessed with stuff. I did it with Dancing on Ice, that’s why I won it. I trained double what anyone else did. People were doing four hours a day, while I was doing eight hours because I wanted to win so bad. So I can't see Paul out training me. My dad always said to me, if you want to do something, you may as well do it 100%, if you go in and you've only trained 50% and you lose, you just walk out thinking I could have done more."

Poll : 0 votes