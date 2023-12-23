"Fought the baddest of the baddest" - Ex-UFC champ points out major difference between Jake Paul and Andrew Tate's fighting prowess

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and his WWE superstar brother Logan Paul have teased a potential combat sports matchup against popular social media influencers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate.

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson weighed in on a potential fight between the pairs of brothers on his YouTube channel. Johnson highlighted Andrew Tate's accomplished kickboxing past and compared it to the younger Paul's hand-picked boxing opponents.

"Well, here's the difference. Andrew Tate has gone off and won world championships in kickboxing, fought the baddest of the baddest. Where Jake Paul is hand-picking pizza boys to fight in boxing. So, there's a huge difference. I am curious how many world champion kickboxers does Logan Paul actually truly know? I bet you he probably doesn't know."

Johnson then delved into how the brothers would match up against each other in MMA, kickboxing, and boxing.

"If it goes MMA, the Paul brothers win. I love the fact that Logan Paul went ahead and said that. Because I totally agree [Tates would best Pauls if it were solely kickboxing]. All Andrew Tate has to do is kick these guys in the liver one time and it’s gonna be night. Or kick them in the legs, these guys aren’t conditioned to kickboxing. So I respect Logan Paul saying, ‘Yeah, they will have the trump in kickboxing.' When it comes to boxing, I think there’s more to be had there."

Kamaru Usman backs Jake Paul and Logan Paul over the Tate brothers in an MMA fight

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman discussed a potential fight between the Paul brothers and the Tates.

Usman spoke to Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast and felt inclined towards a mixed martial arts fight favoring Jake Paul and Logan Paul.

"It’s an MMA fight, I think that favors Jake and Logan [Paul] for sure. I mean, they actually wrestled. That’s [kickboxing] actually a disadvantage when it comes to wrestlers. If I catch a kick and you fall down, like, it’s different and it’s a different balance... The regular human doesn’t realize that it’s an actual skill to be able to get off of your back."

Jake Paul has lost only once in his professional boxing career, at the hands of Tommy Fury, but has enjoyed notable wins over high-profile names, albeit from MMA backgrounds.

