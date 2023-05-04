Francis Ngannou asks fans not to panic, assures "everything is under control"

Francis Ngannou has assured his fans not to worry and that everything is under control. The MMA star left the UFC in January and is yet to sign with any other promotion.

'The Predator' has not competed since his victory over Ciryl Gane in early 2022, after which he underwent knee surgery and negotiated a potential contract renewal with UFC. However, he eventually turned down the offer and became a free agent.

Recently, there have been reports of the Cameroonian fighter being offered a $20 million contract by ONE Championship, but he allegedly refused. While there are talks of him potentially joining the PFL, it has not been confirmed, leading his fans to become anxious.

To address the situation, Ngannou took to Twitter and wrote a message to his fans:

"Don't panic guys everything is under control 😉 #HaveFaith."

Check out Francis Ngannou's tweet below:

It is still unclear where the fighter will land next, but his reassurance to fans may provide some comfort while they wait for further news.

With Ngannou's record of 17-3 and his impressive knockout power, he is considered one of the most dangerous heavyweights in MMA. His next move is highly anticipated by fans and fellow fighters alike.

Ariel Helwani chimes in on Francis Ngannou's current situation

Ariel Helwani recently disclosed in an episode of The MMA Hour that he had a private conversation with Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, and had a sense of what Ngannou's next move would be.

Helwani stated that Ngannou is very close to signing a new deal with another promotion:

"Francis is very close to signing a new deal with another promotion. According to Francis, he was very upfront about this. They [Ngannou and Chatri Sityodtong of ONE Championship] left the meeting on good terms, but both of them came to an understanding that because he had already verbally committed to someone, it's more than likely he's not going to ONE... I thought it was really interesting when I asked him [Ngannou] about PFL [Professional Fighters League], that was the one that really got him fired up."

Check out Airel Helwani's comments below:

