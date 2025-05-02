Francis Ngannou breaks silence on alleged involvement in fatal motorcycle accident: "I carry their pain with me"

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recently broke his silence after reports suggested that he was involved in a motorcycle accident that caused a 17-year-old girl to lose her life.

Ad

According to sources, Ngannou was riding his motorcycle and reportedly collided with a female pedestrian. She was rushed to the hospital by the Cameroonian himself, but she could not be saved. It was also revealed that authorities are investigating the incident.

After days of silence, the former UFC fighter finally made a statement regarding the tragic accident. According to TMZ, he had this to say:

"From the very beginning, I have been by the family's side, offering support, comfort, and deepest condolences during this time. I've met with them privately to share in their grief, and I will continue to stand with them every step of the way. I carry their pain with me, and my unwavering thoughts and support remain with them as they face this heartbreaking loss."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Retired strongman Eddie Hall opens up about potential Francis Ngannou fight

On April 26, Eddie Hall stunned fans after winning his MMA debut with a 30-second knockout victory over Maruisz Pudzianowski at KSW 105. Following the victory, he named several opponents, like Jake Paul and Dillon Danis, as his potential opponents.

Among the names mentioned was former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. In his latest appearance at The Ariel Helwani Show, the Brit shared his perspective on potentially fighting the 'Predator.' He said:

Ad

"The money would have to be good because you're literally putting your life on the line. I think the fun thing about that, Francis Ngannou outclasses me in every single way possible in the fight world. But, it's that unknown, it's that if I catch him, if I throw that right hand and it just gets him on the end of the chin. It can happen, it's that unknown. I wouldn't be going in thinking I have zero chance, but it would have to be a big money incentive for me to do that and literally put my life on the line."

Ad

Check out Eddie Hall's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.