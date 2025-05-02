Francis Ngannou breaks silence on alleged involvement in fatal motorcycle accident: "I carry their pain with me"

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recently broke his silence after reports suggested that he was involved in a motorcycle accident that caused a 17-year-old girl to lose her life.
According to sources, Ngannou was riding his motorcycle and reportedly collided with a female pedestrian. She was rushed to the hospital by the Cameroonian himself, but she could not be saved. It was also revealed that authorities are investigating the incident.
After days of silence, the former UFC fighter finally made a statement regarding the tragic accident. According to TMZ, he had this to say:
"From the very beginning, I have been by the family's side, offering support, comfort, and deepest condolences during this time. I've met with them privately to share in their grief, and I will continue to stand with them every step of the way. I carry their pain with me, and my unwavering thoughts and support remain with them as they face this heartbreaking loss."
Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below:
Retired strongman Eddie Hall opens up about potential Francis Ngannou fight
On April 26, Eddie Hall stunned fans after winning his MMA debut with a 30-second knockout victory over Maruisz Pudzianowski at KSW 105. Following the victory, he named several opponents, like Jake Paul and Dillon Danis, as his potential opponents.
Among the names mentioned was former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. In his latest appearance at The Ariel Helwani Show, the Brit shared his perspective on potentially fighting the 'Predator.' He said:
"The money would have to be good because you're literally putting your life on the line. I think the fun thing about that, Francis Ngannou outclasses me in every single way possible in the fight world. But, it's that unknown, it's that if I catch him, if I throw that right hand and it just gets him on the end of the chin. It can happen, it's that unknown. I wouldn't be going in thinking I have zero chance, but it would have to be a big money incentive for me to do that and literally put my life on the line."
Check out Eddie Hall's comments below: