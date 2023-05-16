Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recently refuted claims made by BKFC President David Feldman about potential talks between the two.

This comes after Feldman had claimed during the recent BKFC 41 press conference that he was in communication with Ngannou. However, the deal reportedly failed to succeed as 'The Predator' was demanding 'unrealistic money,' according to the president.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Ngannou denied these claims and stated that he had no knowledge of Feldman's comments until he saw them on social media.

'The Predator' stated that he never had any direct discussions with Feldman, suggesting that the BKFC President had made assumptions about his financial demands.

Explaining his side of the story, the Cameroonian fighter said:

"I just think he assumed that I am so expensive. Obviously, because you have to take a loan of his house to put on a show. Then, I think he assumed that...that loan couldn't pay me. Because I never spoke to him. My team never spoke to him. And then, when I saw his comment, I am like, 'Where is this guy coming from?' Then I checked my phone, I called my team, and I am like, 'Did somebody talk with this guy that I am not aware of?'...I don't know where he came from. That's why I did not talk about it. I mean, this guy is just a joke."

Check out Francis Ngannou's thoughts on David Feldman below:

Francis Ngannou all set to conquer PFL's heavyweight division

Ngannou has made a significant move in his fighting career by officially joining the Professional Fighters League (PFL). The much-anticipated signing puts an end to months of speculation about Ngannou's future in the sport.

According to a report in the New York Times, Ngannou's deal with the PFL goes beyond a typical fighter contract. The details reveal that he will not only compete in the PFL but also hold a leadership position within the organization. Ngannou will serve as the chairman of the newly established PFL Africa division.

Francis Ngannou last fought against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, where he successfully defended his heavyweight belt. Ngannou made headlines by parting ways with the UFC due to failed contract negotiations. Now, with his signing to the PFL, fans can look forward to seeing Ngannou back in action in 2024.

