Francis Ngannou details special training he's undergoing with Mike Tyson for boxing debut against Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou is set to make his professional boxing debut when he faces Tyson Fury next month.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is being trained by International Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson ahead of the bout. Speaking at the kickoff press conference for the event, 'The Predator' detailed his training, stating:

"We are working on the delivery system and if you look at - if you've been watching my training, you will see that we have one of the best guys in the world that's ever lived, that's ever done this, in the camp, in the man of Mike Tyson. I think if you're talking about delivery system, you can't go any bigger than that so yes, we are working on the delivery system because it is a very important element for me in this fight."

Ngannou continued:

"I heard people say, 'he has the biggest punch, he has the punch, he punch hard', but if you can't punch somebody, your punch is worthless and I really intend to make my punch useful. That's why I'm working on the delivery system. Don't be a fool. I know this is a big challenge for me and I'm working very hard to put myself in the best position because not many fighters, even great as they were, didn't have this opportunity."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments on his training below:

Despite holding the world record for the hardest punch, Ngannou has been given little chance to defeat Fury. 'The Predator', however, appears intent on bringing more than just sheer punching power to his bout against the WBC heavyweight champion.

Tyson Fury praises Francis Ngannou for UFC departure

Francis Ngannou became the first reigning champion to leave the UFC since B.J. Penn in 2004. While he faced plenty of criticism for his decision at the time of his departure, Tyson Fury, who 'The Predator' will face in his professional boxing debut, praised his opponent for the move. Speaking at the kickoff press conference for their upcoming bout, 'The Gypsy King' stated:

"Everyone said he was an idiot for walking away from the UFC and now all of a sudden he's a genius, isn't he? Guy's about to make $10 million. Come on! Egg in their face! Francis is going to make that bag. Rich!" [h/t MMA Fighting]

Check out Tyson Fury's comments on Francis Ngannou below:

Ngannou faced criticism for leaving the UFC as fans accused him of avoiding a bout against Jon Jones. The former heavyweight champion requested healthcare, sponsorship, and an advocate present in meetings on behalf of fighters from the organization, all of which he claimed the UFC denied.

Despite being offered a hefty payday, 'The Predator' became a free agent and eventually joined the PFL on what has since been labeled the most lucrative contract in mixed martial arts history. Furthermore, he is set to receive the largest payday of his career when he faces Fury next month, which the UFC also reportedly denied.