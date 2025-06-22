Francis Ngannou drops ice-cold line when asked to reclaim UFC belt as Jon Jones retires

Francis Ngannou issued a strong response to a netizen who asked him to reclaim the UFC heavyweight title. Ngannou stated that he still has the belt in his closet, hinting that there's no intention to capture that again

This comes in the wake of Jon Jones’ official announcement from the sport and recent discussions about 'The Predator' potentially rejoining the leading MMA promotion.

When an X user encouraged Ngannou to come back and retrieve his UFC heavyweight belt, he replied, saying:

"I don't remember losing it, mate. It's still in my closet."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below:

Ngannou's time in the UFC lasted for almost seven years. He became heavyweight champion by defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March 2021. After winning a title defense against Ciryl Gane, Ngannou left the UFC. The reason behind his departure was a fallout in contract negotiations.

Francis Ngannou fires back at Dana White's comments about his potential UFC return

During the recent post-fight press conference for UFC Baku, Dana White was asked about the rumors and speculation surrounding Francis Ngannou's potential return to the UFC.

While making a subtle jab at 'The Predator', White responded by saying:

"He would consider coming back to the UFC if what? One thing I've learned over the years about Francis is, Francis doesn't always mean what he says publicly. What he says behind the scenes are different that what he says publicly. I'm not a big fan. I would be shocked if Francis ever came back here, on lots of different levels. I'm not a fan, and he doesn't always mean what he says publicly."

Ngannou, who is currently under contract with the Professional Fighters League, responded to White's comment by questioning when he actually stated his desire to return to the UFC.

"Did I say I'm ever coming back? 🤔"

Check out the post below:

