Francis Ngannou excited to see 'The Highlight' take on Charles Oliveira - "I'm Justin Gaethje fan all day long" 

Francis Ngannou recently shared his thoughts on a possible title fight between Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Ngannou admitted his excitement for the fight and also expressed his admiration for Gaethje:

"Justin Gaethje, he's fighting the winner of Poirier and Oliveira. He never fought Oliveira. You know, I am excited to watch that fight. I am Justin Gaethje fan all day long. Doesn't matter if he wins or loses, I am watching his fight. I am watching him fight."

Watch Francis Ngannou preview the biggest fights of 2022 below:

'The Highlight' is currently the top-ranked lightweight contender and should be next in line to fight for the title in an ideal scenario.

Michael Bisping on Ciryl Gane saying Francis Ngannou doesn't have friends

Michael Bisping has responded to Ciryl Gane's remarks about Ngannou's lack of friends. According to Bisping, Gane's comments were a backhanded insult to 'The Predator':

"Ciryl Gane isn't talking trash, he's not talking s**t but he is saying some things that if I was Francis Ngannou, I'd have an issue with. He is out there saying, let me get this right, he's saying that basically Francis does not have any friends which is a really like backhanded insult... It's like, he's saying that he's not popular you know... that's a bit of epic s**t talk if you've ever saw that because he's insulting him without coming out and insulting him."

Watch Michael Bisping discuss the feud between Ngannou and Gane below:

Ngannou and Gane used to train together at the MMA Factory in Paris before 'The Predator' decided to join Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas in 2018. Ngannou went on to become the UFC heavyweight champion in 2021, while Gane has grown in stature since joining the promotion in 2019.

'The Predator' will now face his former training partner in a highly anticipated heavyweight title unification bout at UFC 270. The fight is set for January 22 in Anaheim, California.

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by Aziel Karthak