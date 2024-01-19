Francis Ngannou has four-word reaction as Joseph Parker looks back having come a long way from pro debut

Francis Ngannou recently responded to Joseph Parker reflecting on his professional boxing journey.

Parker posted a video on Instagram featuring a vertically arranged compilation video of his professional boxing debut in 2012 and his last bout against Deontay Wilder, accompanied by a caption:

"I’m still standing better than I ever did 😎"

Check out Joseph Parker's post below:

The former UFC heavyweight champion commented on Parker's post:

"You're doing awesome brother 🙌🏾"

Check out Francis Ngannou's comment below:

Credits: @joeboxerparker on Instagram

The 32-year-old New Zealander started his professional boxing journey in July 2012, securing a TKO victory against Dean Garmonsway. He currently boasts a career record of 34-3.

Parker recently made waves with a major upset triumph over Deontay Wilder in the co-main event of 'Day of Reckoning' last month. The heavyweight bout lasted all 12 rounds, with Parker securing a unanimous victory as the judges scored it 118-111, 120-108, 120-108.

'The Predator' is gearing up for a 10-round heavyweight boxing match against Anthony Joshua, scheduled to take place on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The highly anticipated fight card will also feature Parker in the co-main event, where he will face interim WBO champion Zhang Zhilei.

Expand Tweet

Francis Ngannou counters the notion that boxing is the only profitable option in combat sports

Francis Ngannou has recently debunked the idea that boxing is the sole profitable path within the realm of combat sports.

Reports indicate that the former UFC heavyweight champion is poised to earn approximately $20 million in his upcoming bout against Anthony Joshua. This marks the most substantial fight purse 'The Predator' has received to date.

Expand Tweet

Ngannou contends that significant earnings are attainable in MMA as well, challenging the prevalent notion that it is a less financially lucrative avenue than boxing.

During a recent episode of the SiriusXM Fight Nation podcast, the host encouraged 'The Predator' to return to MMA after his match with Joshua. Ngannou replied:

"Yeah, I like everything you said except, the fact that you said 'Go get your money'. MMA has money too. I think you guys are being educated that MMA doesn't have money and I'm going to come back to grab some of it."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below:

Expand Tweet

After leaving the UFC in January 2023 and subsequently joining PFL MMA in May, Ngannou entered the realm of professional boxing with his debut against Tyson Fury last October.

Despite a closely contested split decision loss, Ngannou exceeded expectations by showcasing impressive boxing skills. He exhibited superior techniques against Fury for segments of the match and even managed to score a knockdown against 'The Gypsy King' in the third round.