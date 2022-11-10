Zhang Weili was recently seen casually picking up Francis Ngannou in a video posted by the UFC heavyweight champion. She amazed viewers with her incredible feat of strength, surprising even the Cameroonian-French champion who claimed he weighed 293 pounds at the time.

'The Predator' also praised her astonishing strength, claiming that 'her strength ratio is through the roof.'

During the pre-fight press conference for UFC 281, Weili was asked to comment on her video with Ngannou. She was jokingly asked whether she plans to move up to heavyweight and challenge for the title. She responded by saying:

"Let's discuss this after the fight. I don't think Francis [Ngannou] is that heavy. If you don't believe me, you can try it."

Catch Zhang Weili's comments (-19:54 - 20:24-) below:

'Magnum' is the UFC's first-ever champion of Chinese origin, and currently holds the No.2-rank in the women's strawweight division. Coming off a second-round knockout win over now-retired Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275 in July, the former strawweight champion is set to face Carla Esparza at UFC 281 in the co-main event, where she hopes to reclaim the title.

Michael Chiesa believes that Zhang Weili will emerge victorious against Carla Esparza at UFC 281

Michael Chiesa recently sat down with Paul Felder to discuss the upcoming UFC 281 event that takes place on November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

When discussing the title fight between Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili for the women's strawweight belt, Chiesa claimed that he thinks 'Magnum' will triumph against the current champion. He stated:

"I just think Zhang Weili has so many more ways to win this fight. Carla's [Esparza] best chance is to be able to grind out a decision with her wrestling...It's an uphill battle for the champion and it's going to be a very tough fight for her."

Chiesa also referenced the aforementioned video of Weili lifting UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in the gym. He added :

"Dude. That guy [Francis Ngannou] is three hundred pounds right now. Even if Carla [Esparza] gets her down, it’s going to be so hard to keep her there. There's a reason why bookmakers have Zhang Weili as the favorite. You've gotta have more tools in the bag to beat her [Weili] than just one. You gotta have a lot more ways to throw her off her game."

Watch Michael Chiesa's full interview below:

