"Not just to take part..." - Watch Francis Ngannou rip off Conor McGregor's iconic quote in playful banter with Henry Cejudo  

Conor McGregor may not have fought in a while, but he is never away from the UFC. It's usually fighters calling him out looking for a big payday or a controversy he's embroiled in when he's not fighting the biggest names. This time, the spirit of 'Notorious' was present in the form of one of his iconic quotes.

Good friends Henry Cejudo and Francis Ngannou were in attendance at UFC 276. Speaking to his Twitter audience, Cejudo introduced Ngannou with plaudits and praised him for being the inspirational 'American dream'.

Taking time off from a busy schedule as he maps out his next move, 'The Predator' responded to Cejudo:

"We are living the American dream! Of course, I've seen that [Welcome to America] a thousand times. By the way, I'm coming to America. Not just to take part, but to take over."

Conor McGregor famously said, "We're not here to take part, we're here to take over!" after his decisive win via TKO against Diego Brandao at UFC Fight Night Dublin in 2014. The moment in front of his hometown fans in Dublin has been immortalized in UFC history.

Conor McGregor has a penchant for all-timer quotes

The Irishman has become synonymous with his legendary one-liners. Perhaps the most famous one to ever be uttered is his utterly contemptuous "Who the f**k is that guy?" at the UFC 205 press conference ahead of his fight against Eddie Alvarez.

The unfortunate recipient of the insult, Jeremy Stephens, has been marred by the incident and is primarily associated with it.

Fans did not have to wait long before another one of his all-timers dropped. McGregor dispatched Alvarez to become the first double champion in UFC history and proceeded to deliver one of the best post-fight interviews in all of combat sports. In front of a packed Madison Square Garden, 'The Notorious' roared:

"I'd like to take this chance to apologize... To absolutely nobody! The double champ does what the f**k he wants!"

