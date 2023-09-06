Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson engage in 'GOAT' debate, discuss WWE legends, favorite KOs, MMA Icons, top actors, and more

Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson's collaboration keeps on delivering delightful content for combat sports fans.

The veteran knockout artist ruled the ring in his prime and arguably the current baddest man on the planet, Ngannou, left his opponents kissing the canvas during his octagon stint.

Recently, two of the scariest personalities in the history of combat sports - Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou - came together to pick their GOATs in different realms ranging from boxing to MMA to professional wrestling, entertainment, and more.

Check out the entire clip on GOAT Talk here:

'The Predator' and 'Iron Mike' picked GOATs in the following categories:

GOAT topics Francis Ngannou Mike Tyson GOAT professional wrestler Hulk Hogan Ric Flair GOAT Animal Lion Tiger GOAT Knockout Alistair Overeem (2017) Larry Holmes (1988), Jairzinho Rozenstruik (2020) (KO from Francis) GOAT Sneaker Air Jordan NA GOAT Fashion Era 2000s 80s GOAT workout song God’s Plan (Drake) Ambitionz AZ A Ridah (2Pac) GOAT MMA Fighter Jon Jones Jon Jones GOAT Mike Tyson Fight Tyson vs. Botha (1999) Tyson vs. Mathis Jr. (1995) Tyson vs. Douglas (1990) GOAT TV Show Money Heist Forensic Files GOAT Finishing Move Uppercut Uppercut GOAT Actor Sylvester Stallone Denzel Washington GOAT Advice received Don’t let anybody tell you, ‘you can't’ Old too quick, smart too late GOAT Boxing Movie Rocky The Hurricane, Raging Bull GOAT Boxer Mike Tyson Muhammad Ali

Both Ngannou and Tyson picked the uppercut as their favorite move to take consciousness away from their opponents. Both had Jon Jones as their GOAT MMA fighter.

Ngannou picked Hulk Hogan as the best wrestler while Tyson went with Ric Flair. The boxing legend did not pick any shoe as his favorite since none of them sponsored him. Ngannou, who comes from a very humble background, picked Air Jordan as his favorite shoes. 'The Predator' remembered the time when he had no shoes and looked at a Jay-Z pair in 2000 and wanted to get his hands on them.

Tyson picked his loss against Buster Douglas in 1990 as his best fight. He ranked his knockout of Larry Holmes as the best in his career.

'The Predator' ranked his vicious knockout of Alistair Overeem as his best whereas Tyson offered that Ngannou's knockout of Jairzinho Rozenstruik was one of his best.

Ngannou has a chance to make a strong case for himself as one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time when he faces heavyweight boxing world champion, Tyson Fury on October 28.

Mike Tyson is training Francis Ngannou to create history

The boxing legend was part of some of the most iconic moments inside the ring. While Tyson did not want to be a coach, he decided to get behind one of the biggest underdogs in boxing history, Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou, who has no prior professional experience in the 'Sweet Science', will face one of his biggest challenges against a fluid boxer like Tyson Fury.

'Iron Mike' has shared multiple clips showing the hard work the former UFC champion is putting in to shock the world and prove his doubters wrong again.