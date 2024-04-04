Francis Ngannou offered collaboration with Adidas after showcasing German brand's soccer shoes

Francis Ngannou is currently recovering from the crushing knockout loss he suffered against Anthony Joshua in the pair's recent boxing match. Yet, despite the defeat, there has been no shortage of opportunities for 'The Predator,' who just caught the attention of Adidas.

The former UFC heavyweight champion took to Instagram to post a photo collage of him playing football/soccer. He is wearing Adidas soccer cleats in pictures, which drew the brand's attention, as its official Instagram account popped up in the comment section of 'The Predator's' post with an offer.

Adidas, playing on Ngannou's nickname, offered him a pair of Adidas Predator soccer cleats in what could be the beginning of a key partnership.

"We need to get you on Preds"

If Ngannou somehow secures a sponsorship deal with Adidas, it would be yet another perk he would enjoy that was not previously possible during his UFC tenure. The promotion's tight control over sponsorships and its overall contract structure were points of frustration for Ngannou.

Thus, despite being their reigning UFC heavyweight champion at the time, the Cameroonian knockout artist made the difficult decision to part ways with the promotion. He ultimately found a new home in the PFL, who signed him to one of the most lucrative contracts in MMA history.

However, 'The Predator' is yet to fight in the SmartCage, and has spent his last two fights chasing a boxing victory in vain. Despite his back-to-back losses in the squared circle, Ngannou has insisted on continuing to box, claiming that the sport owes him more than what it has given him.

When will Francis Ngannou make his PFL debut?

Despite his desire to continue boxing, Francis Ngannou's return to MMA has become a major talking point, as both fans and the PFL are eager to watch his SmartCage debut. To this end, the PFL asserted that Ngannou will make his promotional debut in late 2024.

Ngannou is expected to face reigning PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira, whom he recently watched cage-side in the Brazilian's first-round demolition of current Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader.

