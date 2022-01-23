Who won the fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane (22nd January 2022)?

The opening pay-per-view of the year, UFC 270, offered fans a huge main event with Francis Ngannou battling Ciryl Gane. The pair were battling for the UFC heavyweight title and it was Ngannou who came out on top.

This clash was the main event of UFC 270 and Francis Ngannou overcame the challenge presented by Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47, 49-46.

'The Predator', over the course of his title unification bout against Gane, managed to become the first fighter to take Gane down in a fight. The UFC heavyweight champion recorded four successful takedowns on his rival.

The Cameroonian also displayed his wrestling and jiu-jitsu pedigree against his former teammate. This was something neither fans nor MMA pundits were expecting to see.

Although Ciryl Gane started the fight off strong, Ngannou managed to pull away towards the end due to his ground control and takedowns.

What made this win more impressive was the fact that the champion was carrying injuries in the build-up to the fight. He offered fans some insight into the same while in conversation with Joe Rogan during his post-fight octagon interview.

"I hurt my knee, tore my MCL completely and hurt my ACL and all those stuff. You know, man, I wanted to pull out of this fight but couldn't see myself retreat from this fight because it was a moment for me to make a statement and to remind people that I'm the champ."

"I tore my MCL completely...wanted to call off this fight...it was a moment for me to make a statement."

UFC 270: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane main card results

Francis Ngannou def. Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Michel Pereira def. Andre Fialho via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Said Nurmagomedov def. Cody Stamann via submission (guillotine) (0:47 of Round 1)

Michael Morales def. Trevin Giles via TKO (punches) (4:06 of Round 1)

UFC 270: Fracis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane preliminary card results

Victor Henry def. Raoni Barcelos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jack Della Maddalena def. Pete Rodriguez via TKO (punches) (2:59 of Round 1)

Tony Gravely def. Saimon Oliveira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdez via TKO (punches) (3:15 of Round 1)

UFC 270: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane early preliminary card results

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via submission (armbar) (2:25 of Round 1)

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

