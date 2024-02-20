Francis Ngannou predicts difference between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fights

Francis Ngannou believes that Tyson Fury is a more resilient boxer than Anthony Joshua.

'The Predator' is currently set to meet 'AJ' in a DAZN pay-per-view headliner on March 8. For Joshua, he's red-hot entering the matchup, riding a three-fight winning streak. In December, the Brit scored a highlight-reel stoppage win over Otto Wallin.

Meanwhile, the PFL heavyweight contender is fresh off his boxing debut against 'The Gypsy King' in October. Entering the bout, Ngannou was understandably a massive underdog to Fury. However, he ended up shocking the world in Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou dropped and even cut Fury. However, the lineal heavyweight champion was able to crawl off the canvas. After 10 rounds of action, Fury emerged with a split-decision win, keeping his undefeated record intact.

If Ngannou drops 'AJ' next month in Saudi Arabia, he's not so sure he'll get up like Fury did. Speaking in DAZN Boxing's 'Face Off' alongside Joshua, the MMA fighter stated (via The Mirror):

“I have a doubt [that he would get up], Tyson has showed that he is very resilient. I saw him come back from a knockdown that you wouldn’t believe somebody would come back from. I think he is probably one of the most resistant people out there. That is not a disrespect to AJ. I don’t believe that Joshua will take what Tyson did."

Check out his comments below (11:00)

Can Francis Ngannou knock out Anthony Joshua? A look back into the career of 'AJ'

Francis Ngannou might knock out Anthony Joshua, but it won't be easy.

Few would deny that 'The Gypsy King' is one of the most resilient boxers alive today. That was seen in his historic trilogy with Deontay Wilder, as well as his bout with Ngannou last October.

However, 'AJ' isn't exactly a pushover either. In the two-time champion's career, Joshua has only suffered three losses and only one knockout loss. That defeat came at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. in June 2019.

It's worth noting that Joshua later avenged that defeat to 'Destroyer' later in the year as well. Throughout his career, the Brit has only been dropped a couple of times. Beyond that knockout loss to Ruiz Jr., Joshua was also dropped in a 2017 fight with Wladimir Klitschko.

With that in mind, Ngannou is going to have some trouble next month in March. Then again, if there's anyone who can upset the odds, it's the former UFC champion.