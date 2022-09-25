How does Francis Ngannou's reach compare to that of Jon Jones?

Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones are two of the most formidable athletes in the MMA world. Both fighters have unique physiques and attributes that allow them to stand out from the rest of their opponents. They are both quite tall for their weight class and due to their height, they naturally have a long reach as well. "Reach" is the physical measurement of the length from one end of an individual's arms (measured at the fingertips) to the other when raised parallel to the ground at shoulder height at a 90° angle. So let's take a look at how the reach of the two hulking men compares.

Standing at 6 feet 4 inches, 'Bones' enjoys a monstrous reach of 84 inches. He is an orthodox fighter who usually weighs 205 lbs. But as Jones will be making his heavyweight debut in his next UFC fight, he might weigh anywhere under the 265-pound mark.

Interestingly, 'The Predator' also stands at a similar height of 6 feet 4 inches. However, the Cameroon-born French athlete's reach is an inch shorter than Jones's at 83 inches. According to the UFC's official stats, the orthodox fighter weighs 250 lbs.

Jon Jones's career record is an envious one with 26 wins, 1 loss and 1 no-contest. Even his lone loss in The Ultimate Fighter season 10 finale against Matt Hamill was the result of a disqualification owing to illegal elbows.

Watch Jon Jones's top 5 finishes below:

Francis Ngannou, on the other hand, holds a professional record of 17 wins against 3 losses. However, he was not always the formidable beast he is today. The most crushing of Ngannou's losses was the one against Stipe Miocic at UFC 220.

Watch the ups and downs of Ngannou's stellar UFC career below:

Jones' heavyweight title dream potentially sets him on a collision course with Ngannou. In a recent appearance on the True Geordie YouTube channel, 'The Predator' spoke about a future fight with the former light heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones hopes for a November showdown with Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones has been itching to get his hands on the UFC heavyweight title for some time now. The former light heavyweight champion announced his plans to make a move up to the 265-pound division almost two-and-a-half years ago.

But it seems like the wait might finally be over. In a recent tweet, the American stated that he might be making his heavyweight debut against champion Francis Ngannou as early as this November:

"I’ve been hearing whispers about November but honestly I have no clue. Been hearing that Francis could possibly be back on the table though."

Francis Ngannou has been sidelined due to knee injuries for almost half a year at this point. 'The Predator' was last seen in the octagon in his winning effort against Cyril Gane at UFC 270.

Jones, however, has not stepped inside the UFC cage since his February 2020 victory against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

Dana White has also tossed former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic's name as a potential opponent for 'Bones.'

Watch Dana White on Stipe vs. Jones:

