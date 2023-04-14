Francis Ngannou reacts to Achraf Hakimi's wife's futile attempt to claim half of the Moroccan's properties following divorce

Francis Ngannou weighed in on the recent news regarding PSG midfielder Achraf Hakimi's divorce from his wife.

It was reported that Hakimi's wife attempted to claim half of his properties and assets and to her surprise, he had no assets to claim. News 24/7 reported that the Moroccan footballer has all his properties and a majority of his salary in his mother's name.

News 24/7 tweeted:

"Her "Millionaire' husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother's names. Hakimi receives €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of this is deposited in his mother Mrs. Fatima's account. He has no property, cars, houses, Jewelry or even clothes in his name. Anytime, he wants anything, he asks his mother who buys it for him."

Ngannou quoted the tweet and noted that it was a smart move by the PSG star. He complimented him on his intelligence and ensured that his assets were secure in his mother's name, writing:

"Master class...The one and only."

It remains to be seen whether there will be any new developments in the divorce proceedings as the PSG midfielder is clearly a step ahead.

Dana White continues to say Francis Ngannou will never return to the UFC

XcellentMMA @XcellentMMA Dana White on Francis Ngannou: 'He'll never be in the UFC again' Dana White on Francis Ngannou: 'He'll never be in the UFC again' https://t.co/22sA5vRGTp

Dana White continues to stand by his word that Francis Ngannou will never return to the UFC.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the UFC president claimed that the former heavyweight champion was difficult to deal with and they were unable to come to terms on a new contract. He mentioned that they wanted to keep him but nothing materialized, saying:

"He's absolutely impossible to deal with...He'll never be in the UFC again, so he made his decision. We worked hard, man. One of my guys, Hunter Campbell, who works for me, must have done 75 dinners with this guy trying to get him on board. We offered him a lot of money, showed him nothing but respect."

Despite Jon Jones being the heavyweight champion and how massive a fight against Ngannou would be, it doesn't seem likely that either side will agree to a deal.

