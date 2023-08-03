Francis Ngannou reacts after Mike Tyson is confirmed as 'The Predator's trainer for Tyson Fury fight

Francis Ngannou reacted to his new legendary coach and cornerman being announced.

On October 28, Ngannou has an opportunity to shock the world in a boxing match against Tyson Fury. Although most people see him as an underdog, the former UFC heavyweight champion is motivated to prove the doubters wrong again.

It turns out ‘The Predator’ had a potential game-changing trick up his sleeve. Turki Alalshikh, a Saudi advisor at the Royal Court, announced on Twitter that Mike Tyson is helping Ngannou prepare for his upcoming boxing match:

“Told you a surprise was coming soon. The one and only @MikeTyson will be training @francis_ngannou and cornering him for his bout with @Tyson_Fury to name the “Baddest Man on The Planet.” We will find out on October 28th. #FuryNgannou #RiyadhSeason”

Ngannou responded by saying:

“Excited to get some tips from the best #FuryNgannou”

Tyson is a former undisputed heavyweight boxing world champion who captivated the masses with his power and aggression. ‘The Predator’ likely won’t have enough time to become a world-class boxer. But ‘Iron’ will be able to help him utilize his deadly knockout power to increase his chances of putting off the upset against Fury.

Between 2015 and 2022, Ngannou fought under the UFC banner, leading to a 12-2 record. In January 2022, he defended his heavyweight world title for the first time before parting ways with the promotion to pursue life-changing opportunities. After months of being doubted, the 36-year-old secured the highly-anticipated boxing match against Fury and a lucrative contract with the PFL.

Francis Ngannou labels boxing match against Tyson Fury as biggest fight of his career

Francis Ngannou has fought in several massive fights inside the Octagon. With that said, the former UFC heavyweight champion believes none of those bouts are more significant than his upcoming boxing match. Ngannou voiced his motivation for his boxing match against Tyson Fury by saying this on Instagram:

“Training for the biggest fight of my career @gymshark”

Francis Ngannou has a colossal challenge waiting for him on October 28 in Saudi Arabia. Tyson Fury is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. The 34-year-old holds a 33-0-1 record with wins against Derek Chisora x2, Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder x2, and Wladimir Klitschko.