Francis Ngannou ready to train with The Rock; Latter invites him to the Iron Paradise

UFC Heavyweight sensation Francis Ngannou might be the next one in line for a title shot, regardless of whoever walks out with the title at UFC 252 in the trilogy fight between reigning champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

If you've been following Ngannou on social media, then you've probably noticed by now that 'The Predator' has been keeping himself busy with intense training sessions. He has been trying all sorts of new things ahead of his next title shot, even with the likes of Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia.

Well, it now looks like Francis Ngannou has called for a training session with the one and only Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The UFC Heavyweight took to Twitter and shared an incredible image of his current physique and wrote that he's been getting ready for his training session with The Rock.

This, of course, comes after The Rock recently praised Ngannou and labeled him as one of the most dominant Heavyweight fighters in the world. Below is the clip of the former WWE Champion praising 'The Predator':

Ngannou's tweet eventually caught the attention of the man himself, as The Rock once again responded to the UFC Heavyweight by stating that the Iron Paradise (The Rock's very own gym) awaits 'The Predator'. And now it seems that the future UFC Heavyweight Champion will be joining forces with The People's Champion.

The Rock finally added that the post-workout tequila is on him, as he is up for a training session with Francis Ngannou and is also willing to have a little bit of the Termana with the UFC sensation.

Here is what The Rock wrote:

The Iron Paradise awaits brother.

The future @ufc heavyweight champion and the People’s Champion will finally join forces 🏋🏾‍♂️

Post workout tequila on me! 😂🥃💪🏾 https://t.co/ALjFzoUDze — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 17, 2020

What's next for Francis Ngannou in the UFC?

Francis Ngannou will be receiving the next shot at the UFC Heavyweight Title after compiling an impressive run of winning streak ever since losing his title fight to Stipe Miocic in the first place.