Francis Ngannou not ruling out MMA return in 2024, explains why boxing career takes precedence 

The Francis Ngannou boxing experiment has taken the combat sports world by storm, but the former UFC heavyweight champion is still committed to MMA in the PFL. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, 'The Predator' spoke about the possibility of him making a return to mixed martial arts this year.

However, he also made sure to explain why boxing, at least at the moment, is more important to him. Ngannou has mentioned, in the past, that boxing was his initial dream, and he was only steered towards MMA after coach Didier Carmont introduced him to the sport and former coach Fernand Lopez solidified it.

"I was MMA champion and then there's really not... I mean, there's definitely some great fight to do in MMA, but there's not like a new challenge, something like excited, like to get to the top and this in MMA. Now, I'm here for the boxing career and there I had a lot of challenge, I have a lot of name."

Despite admitting that there are still some interesting fights in MMA, likely referring to a potential bout with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, with whom he has been linked for years, Ngannou is now pursuing a career in boxing. However, when asked by the interviewer if he'd fight in the PFL in 2024, he was open to it.

"Everything is possible. Just as information two months ago, we were talking about fighting Deontay Wilder, but in the PFL. And then things switched out really quick."

Check out Francis Ngannou talk (4:04) and (4:48) about his boxing career in the clip below:

The reported negotiations between the Ngannou and Wilder camps for an MMA bout seemed to have had some merit based on 'The Predator's' statement. Regardless, he is now aiming to beat Anthony Joshua on their March 8 boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How did Francis Ngannou's professional boxing debut go?

Francis Ngannou took on Tyson Fury in a heavyweight boxing match on Oct. 28, 2023. Ahead of the bout, everyone made light of Ngannou's chances against Fury, with the most predicted outcome being complete dominance by 'The Gypsy King.' Instead, Ngannou stunned the fight world and Fury himself, even dropping him.

Check out Francis Ngannou's knockdown of Tyson Fury in the clip below:

He competed so closely with Fury that many believe he should have been awarded the judges' decision after 10 rounds. Instead, Fury was controversially declared the winner, sparking robbery calls everywhere.