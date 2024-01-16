Francis Ngannou's coach answers if Mike Tyson will help train for Anthony Joshua fight

Mike Tyson will likely assist Francis Ngannou to some extent over the coming months.

'The Predator' recently signed a deal to return to the boxing ring. On March 8, Ngannou will face former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. 'AJ' is coming off a knockout win over Otto Wallin in December.

For Ngannou, the boxing match will be his first since a split-decision loss to Tyson Fury in October. As some might recall, the former UFC champion pulled out all the stops to try and pull off the upset. That included bringing the legendary 'Iron Mike' into camp.

While the heavyweight was largely trained by Eric Nicksick and Dewey Cooper, he still received assistance from Mike Tyson. The legend was there often throughout his training camp and was present on fight night. For Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua, Tyson will once again have a role.

However, 'Iron Mike's role is expected to be smaller. Speaking in a recent interview, coach Dewey Cooper was directly asked if Tyson would be training Ngannou.

Speaking to TalkSport, he responded:

“Whatever way Francis wants Mike Tyson to be involved he will be. I love Mike, we go back way before any of this Francis Ngannou–UFC stuff was happening anyway. So, I hope he will come through like he did last time and keep implementing his mentality and technique. I’m sure he will, but either way, [Ngannou] is going to be prepared and ready to go against Anthony Joshua."

Dewey Cooper discusses training with Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson

If there's a man who is happy to take a backseat and allow Mike Tyson to train Francis Ngannou, it would be Dewey Cooper.

Speaking in the interview, the coach noted that he hopes 'Iron Mike' joins them once again. While Cooper had to let Tyson take the reigns when he was in the gym, that was fine with him.

The coach and heavyweight legend have been friends for years now. Even before Ngannou was training with Tyson, the latter was coming to watch Cooper box himself.

Speaking with TalkSport, Dewey Cooper was full of praise for the legendary Mike Tyson. He even compared Francis Ngannou's training with 'Iron Mike' to a kid on Christmas day.

Cooper stated:

"Mike had to be a part of it... He and I are good friends, so whenever he came in, he took over. It’s Mike Tyson! I think the main factor he played, besides the great training and instructions, was the motivation of Francis. When Mike Tyson came to the gym, Francis lit up like a kid on Christmas morning about to open his gifts.”