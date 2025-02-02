Francis Ngannou reacts to Israel Adesanya's second-round TKO loss at UFC Saudi Arabia, congratulates Nassourdine Imavov: "Unforgiving sport"

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou shared words of support for his friend Israel Adesanya after the latter's recent loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia. Ngannou uploaded a post to his Instagram account that featured a picture of him with Adesanya and Kamaru Usman.

In the caption of the post, 'The Predator' expressed his support for the New Zealander and also congratulated Imavov for the victory:

"Unforgiving sport. Champ one day, champ foverever. Israel Adesanya, we love you, man and will always stand by your side. Congrats to Nassourdine Imavov for his amazing performance."

Check out Francis Ngannou's post below:

Adesanya and Imavov locked horns in a five-round middleweight clash at UFC Fight Night 250. The bout headlined the card held on Feb. 1 at the anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Adesanya was on a two-fight skid heading into the fight. Imavov, on the other hand, entered the fight with a three-fight undefeated streak. The event marked 'The Last Stylebender's first non-title bout in the UFC since fighting Anderson Silva in February 2019.

Imavov proved himself to be the better fighter on the night as he knocked Adesanya out in the second round of their scrap.

After the bout, the former UFC middleweight king did an interview backstage with ESPN MMA where he said he did not have any immediate plans for the future. He stated that he would take some time off and help his teammates with their upcoming bouts:

"I don't know [what's next for me]. I'll have to chill and then think about it. I will relax first, for a little bit, just help the teammates who have fights coming up. Yeah, I'll see what I want to do. I was going to do that anyway, but now I'm forced to. Shoutout to Nassourdine for that."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

