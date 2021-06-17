Francis Ngannou shows off astonishing physical transformation from UFC 220 to UFC 260

Francis Ngannou has shown off his astonishing physical transformation from UFC 220 to UFC 260.

Many in the MMA community have subsequently pointed out that while Ngannou appears to be in shape in both photos, he looked bulkier at UFC 220 and leaner at UFC 260.

UFC heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou took to his official Twitter account to post a photo comparison, showing his physique at UFC 220 and UFC 260. The tweet featured two weigh-in photos – one from his UFC 220 weigh-ins and the other from his UFC 260 weigh-ins. 'The Predator' fought Stipe Miocic at both events.

Francis Ngannou made a similar post on his Instagram account as well. Both posts have been embedded below:

👆 UFC 260 & UFC 220 👇



Same weight, but different shapes 💪 pic.twitter.com/P8KCp77Khm — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 16, 2021

Francis Ngannou attached the following caption to the photo:

“UFC 260 & UFC 220. Same weight, but different shapes.”

The statement made by Francis Ngannou refers to the fact that Ngannou weighed the same but looked different for both his fights against Stipe Miocic.

Francis Ngannou weighed in at 263 pounds for his first fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 220 (January 20th, 2018). Miocic entered the fight as the defending UFC heavyweight champion and defeated Ngannou via unanimous decision.

Their rematch at UFC 260 witnessed Francis Ngannou weigh in at 263 pounds again. Miocic entered the contest as the defending champion. However, unlike their first fight, the Ohio-native was unable to retain his title.

Francis Ngannou secured a spectacular victory over Stipe Miocic in their rematch at UFC 260. 'The Predator' bested Miocic via second-round KO and captured the UFC heavyweight title. Not only did Ngannou beat the legendary Miocic, but also etched his name in the MMA history books as the first-ever African UFC heavyweight champion.

Francis Ngannou is likely to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis next

Derrick Lewis (left); Francis Ngannou (right)

Francis Ngannou was expected to defend his UFC heavyweight title against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. The belief was that MMA megastar Jon Jones would receive a title shot in his very first fight in the UFC heavyweight division.

Regardless, 'Bones' is currently engaged in a dispute with the UFC over the remuneration for a fight against Francis Ngannou. Resultantly, the UFC has now seemingly moved on from this matchup. Dana White recently suggested that Ngannou's next fight will be a rematch against Derrick Lewis.

Derrick Lewis had defeated Francis Ngannou via unanimous decision at UFC 226 (July 7th, 2018). The rematch will have 'The Predator' putting his UFC heavyweight title on the line against Lewis. This clash of feared KO artists is reportedly being targeted for UFC 265 (August 7th, 2021).

