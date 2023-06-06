Francis Ngannou speaks up against criticism for imperfectly singing Cameroon's national anthem at Harvard

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has responded to being criticized for singing Cameroon's national anthem wrongly.

Ngannou was recently on a visit to the prestigious Harvard University along with Kamaru Usman and other high-profile athletes. At the event, the 36-year-old was given the opportunity to sing the Cameroonian national anthem. However, he sang the national anthem imperfectly and was later criticized by the people of Cameroon as a result of it.

Watch Ngannou sing the Cameroonian national anthem below:

A Twitter user @manunkama suggested that Francis Ngannou should have prepared to sing the national anthem and said [Translated from French by Google translation]:

"Ok he hits people for a living but I say anyway, he should have been prepared, he should have read the lyrics. This is the minimum."

While he did face a fair share of criticism for wrongly singing the national anthem, Ngannou was also supported by his fans who claimed that he is still Cameroonian. A Twitter user, @EKOUTAIsaac1, said:

"Does that take away whatever he is Cameroonian? Those who are Hymn Experts there have we already done what for the country?"

Responding to the critics, Francis Ngannou recently went live on Facebook. As reported by E-KWAT TV on Twitter, the former UFC heavyweight champion had this to say:

"The only thing Cameroonians saw was 'cher patri' what what what... They did not see people wake up in the oldest institution of the United States for the National anthem of Cameroon."

Tyson Fury claims he will KO Francis Ngannou in a drunken state

Ngannou parted ways with the UFC in January 2023 and since then, he has been lobbying to enter the squared circle against Tyson Fury. While he has signed a contract with PFL, 'The Predator' still seems to be interested in a boxing match and recently called out 'The Gypsy King' again amidst Fury's ongoing feud with Jon Jones:

"Anyway… I’ll be ready @Tyson_Fury"

Upon seeing the callout, Tyson Fury issued a fiery response and claimed that he'd knock out Francis Ngannou even in a drunken state. As reported by TheMacLife, Fury said:

"I'll have 15 pints and KO you, you big stiff tr*mp."

