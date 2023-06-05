Tyson Fury has issued a fiery response to Francis Ngannou after his recent callout. Fury has long been feuding with former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou. While the duo were initially cordial with one another, they've exchanged multiple jibes as of late.

Ngannou parted ways with the UFC in January 2023 and was stripped of the UFC heavyweight title. Following that, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones captured the vacant UFC heavyweight title in March. On that note, Fury has lately been involved in a war of words with Jones as well.

Tyson Fury has consistently suggested that he'd dominantly defeat Jon Jones if the latter were to cross over to the boxing realm, whereas 'Bones' has time and again dared Fury to face him in an MMA bout.

During the UFC Vegas 74 post-fight press conference on June 3rd, 2023, UFC president Dana White weighed in on the Fury-Jones feud. He indicated that he'd like to see Fury face Jones in an MMA bout in the UFC to determine who the "Baddest Man on the Planet" is. White stated:

"I'm telling Tyson Fury, whom I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight. I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the octagon. We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too Tyson. So the offer is out there."

Check out White's comments in the video below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson."



Full interview: Dana White is making a BIG MONEY challenge to Tyson Fury to fight Jon Jones in UFC."We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson."Full interview: bit.ly/UFC45Videos Dana White is making a BIG MONEY challenge to Tyson Fury to fight Jon Jones in UFC. 😳 "We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson."Full interview: bit.ly/UFC45Videos https://t.co/JzBlbCLEpZ

Soon after, Francis Ngannou, who's been lobbying for a boxing match against Fury, called him out again. 'The Predator' tweeted a video of himself hitting a speed bag and wrote:

"Anyway… I’ll be ready @Tyson_Fury"

Not one to be outdone, 'The Gypsy King' has hit back at Francis Ngannou. The boxing heavyweight megastar claimed that even in a drunken state, he'd knock Ngannou out. As reported by TheMacLife, Fury lambasted Ngannou by stating:

"I'll have 15 pints and KO you, you big stiff tr*mp."

Could Tyson Fury's next fight see him clash with Francis Ngannou or Jon Jones?

Many in the boxing community have been calling for reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to face unified heavyweight kingpin Oleksandr Usyk to determine boxing's undisputed heavyweight champion. However, despite long-running negotiations, the expected matchup has failed to materialize.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



First reported by Steve Kim Sources from the camps of both Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk tell @MikeCoppinger that talks have collapsed for the undisputed heavyweight championship bout planned for April 29 at London’s Wembley Stadium and that Usyk has left training camp.First reported by Steve Kim Sources from the camps of both Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk tell @MikeCoppinger that talks have collapsed for the undisputed heavyweight championship bout planned for April 29 at London’s Wembley Stadium and that Usyk has left training camp.First reported by Steve Kim https://t.co/ObTP2joC0I

Meanwhile, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is likely to defend his title against former UFC heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic, potentially in November. On the other hand, it's believed that Francis Ngannou will make his professional boxing debut next before resuming his MMA career and making his debut for the PFL MMA organization.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Jon Jones called out Miocic after becoming heavyweight champion #UFC285 "Y'all want to see me beat up Stipe?"Jon Jones called out Miocic after becoming heavyweight champion "Y'all want to see me beat up Stipe?"Jon Jones called out Miocic after becoming heavyweight champion 👀 #UFC285 https://t.co/rbocduGATD

Furthermore, Tyson Fury has often emphasized that he's unlikely to compete in an MMA bout in the UFC. Considering the aforementioned variables at play, a possible Fury-Ngannou boxing matchup seems more likely than 'The Gypsy King' fighting Jones. As of this time, Fury's next opponent and exact comeback date remain shrouded in mystery.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Francis Ngannou has signed an "exclusive global MMA strategic partnership" with the PFL on DAZN, but will not make his PPV debut with them until mid-2024. The reason for this is to allow him to still have a boxing fight this year first. Francis Ngannou has signed an "exclusive global MMA strategic partnership" with the PFL on DAZN, but will not make his PPV debut with them until mid-2024. The reason for this is to allow him to still have a boxing fight this year first. ‼️ Francis Ngannou has signed an "exclusive global MMA strategic partnership" with the PFL on DAZN, but will not make his PPV debut with them until mid-2024. The reason for this is to allow him to still have a boxing fight this year first.

