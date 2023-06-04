Francis Ngannou resurfaces to challenge Tyson Fury amidst Dana White’s push for a Jon Jones showdown instead

Following his recent deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), Francis Ngannou exudes an abundance of self-assurance. The former UFC heavyweight champion appears to have revitalized his drive to face off against the reigning WBC boxing heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

'The Predator' tweeted:

"Anyway ... I'll be ready @Tyson_Fury"

Ngannou's decision to challenge 'The Gypsy King' comes on the heels of an offer made by Dana White to have Fury face Jon Jones in a UFC fight.

During the UFC Vegas 74 post-event press conference, the UFC president reiterated his proposal for a potential MMA showdown between heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Tyson Fury. White emphasized that his offer to Fury remains on the table:

"I'm telling Tyson Fury, whom I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight. I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the octagon. We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too Tyson. So the offer is out there."

"We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson."



Francis Ngannou has harbored a longstanding aspiration to face Tyson Fury in a boxing match, a desire he openly expressed throughout his tenure with the UFC.

Recent developments have significantly paved the way for this showdown. Ngannou's agreement with the PFL allows him to partake in a boxing match outside of the organization.

Terence Crawford offers advice to Francis Ngannou ahead of his boxing debut

Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC raised eyebrows as he became the first reigning champion after B.J. Penn to part ways with the promotion.

Terence Crawford recently offered some advice to Ngannou, suggesting that he consider facing a less formidable opponent before taking on the top heavyweight fighters in the boxing world.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the undefeated WBO welterweight champion was questioned about the Cameroonian's potential in the boxing ring.

In response, 'Bud' indicated that he believes Francis Ngannou may need to gradually prove himself before facing the elite heavyweights:

"Just get used to some people with skills coming back at you and outthinking you and just the whole realm of boxing before you go over there and try to mess with those guys. One guy, you're going to get one shot and if you mess up, you're going to be knocked out until next week for messing with Deontay Wilder. He hits you, you're going to sleep."

"He’s got some skill. I would tell him get your feet wet, try to fight some of those lower tier guys first just to feel yourself out."



