Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr: Height, weight, reach and stats comparison

The boxing world is abuzz with anticipation as two American powerhouses, Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr, are set to collide in a highly anticipated matchup for the undisputed welterweight title. The bout is scheduled to take place on July 29 in the vibrant city of Las Vegas.

Crawford currently holds the WBO championship title, while his rival Spence Jr. boasts an impressive collection of belts, including the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Welterweight champions Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have reached an agreement to fight for the undisputed title on July 29 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, sources tell ESPN’s @MikeCoppinger Breaking: Welterweight champions Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have reached an agreement to fight for the undisputed title on July 29 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, sources tell ESPN’s @MikeCoppinger. https://t.co/7AdXBl9ttl

After years of anticipation and countless discussions surrounding a potential blockbuster showdown, the long-awaited meeting is finally becoming a reality. This bout not only carries the weight of the undisputed welterweight title, but also holds the potential to determine the pound-for-pound supremacy in the sport.

Terence Crawford stands at a height of five feet eight inches (173 cm) and possesses an impressive reach of 74 inches. On the other hand, Errol Spence Jr holds a slight advantage in height, measuring five feet nine inches (177 cm). However, when it comes to reach, Spence Jr falls just short at 72 inches, two inches less than 'Bud'.

In order to compete in the welterweight category, both opponents cannot exceed a weight of 152 pounds.

Terence Crawford boasts an impeccable undefeated record of 39-0 in his professional boxing career, with an impressive 30 victories secured by knockout. On the other side of the ring, 'The Truth' also maintains an unblemished record with 28 wins to his name. Errol Spence Jr. exhibits an impressive knockout percentage of 78.5.

Mike Tyson predicts the outcome of Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr

With a potential showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr on the horizon, heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has shared his prediction for the highly anticipated matchup.

Considered by hardcore fans as the ultimate clash in the sport, this bout brings together two welterweight champions with an astounding combined record of 67 wins, including 52 knockouts, and zero defeats.

During an interaction with ES News, Tyson expressed his confidence in predicting the outcome of Spence Jr vs Crawford. 'Iron Mike' revealed that he envisions Crawford emerging as the triumphant fighter in this potential clash. Tyson remarked:

"The reason why I say Crawford is because looking at the guys they both fought, like, Porter and stuff. Nobody did to Porter what he did to him.”

Check out Tyson's entire remarks below (from 0:04 onwards):

Poll : 0 votes