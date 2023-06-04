Dana White makes historic offer to make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the UFC octagon - "Let's answer the question"

UFC president Dana White has made an open offer to make the Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury fight happen in the octagon.

Jon Jones and Tyson Fury have been at a war of words for quite some time now. The back and forth started last month when 'The Gypsy King' took offense to Joe Rogan's comments about the outcome of a potential fight between Jones and Fury.

The back and forth has even sparked speculations surrounding a fight between Jones and Fury. However, 'The Gypsy King' has made it known that he will fight 'Bones' only inside the squared circle. Despite the Brit making it clear that he won't step into the octagon, UFC president Dana White seems to be adamant about making the fight happen in the UFC.

While speaking about the same during the post-fight press conference at UFC Vegas 74, Dana White had this to say:

There's this debate right now about the baddest man on the planet right? And Jon Jones is the baddest man on the planet. There's no doubt about it. So when you talk about who the baddest man on the planet is, if two guys fought, fought in a fight who would win?"

He added:

"I'm telling Tyson Fury, whom I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight. I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the octagon. We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too Tyson. So the offer is out there."

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at the Madison Square Garden is in the works as per Dana White

Jones made his heavyweight debut in the UFC earlier this year against Ciryl Gane. In what was a rather short night out for 'Bones' he became the heavyweight champion of the UFC and went on to call out Stipe Miocic, who is widely considered to be the greatest heavyweight in the history of the UFC.

Since then, fans have been waiting for an update regarding a potential clash between Jones and Mioic. While the two were initially rumored to fight in July, it looks like they might enter the octagon later in November this year.

Amidst speculation regarding Jones' next fight, UFC president Dana White had this to say during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. White stated:

"Jon Jones.... We are working on something for him later this year . Everybody knows that we are targeting MSG and possibly him and Stipe Miocic."

