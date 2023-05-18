Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has long expressed his desire for a boxing match against Tyson Fury, even during his time with the UFC.

However, recent developments have made the path to this potential showdown even clearer. Ngannou has recently signed a new contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), which grants him the freedom to participate in a boxing match outside of his existing contractual obligations.

In response to Ngannou's new contract, 'The Gypsy King' confidently proclaimed himself as the 'Baddest Man on the Planet' and expressed his belief that he could provide Ngannou with the most challenging fight of his career. Fury asserted that he possesses the skills and resilience necessary to push Ngannou to his limits.

Check out Tyson Fury's message below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury with a message to Francis Ngannou on Instagram, welcoming a fight against him next: "I'm your daddy… Sign the contract you big stiff idiot."



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury with a message to Francis Ngannou on Instagram, welcoming a fight against him next: "I'm your daddy… Sign the contract you big stiff idiot." ‼️ Tyson Fury with a message to Francis Ngannou on Instagram, welcoming a fight against him next: "I'm your daddy… Sign the contract you big stiff idiot."[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/cGkbIxJ99f

Responding to Fury's declaration, Francis Ngannou swiftly fired back, asserting that he has always been ready and available for the fight. 'The Predator' boldly called upon the Fury to make their highly-anticipated matchup official, emphasizing his eagerness to step into the ring with the British heavyweight champion:

"I have been here the whole time @Tyson_Fury. Since none of these boxers want to fight, let’s make it official."

Check out Ngannou's tweet below:

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou 🏿 I have been here the whole time @Tyson_Fury . Since none of these boxers want to fight, let’s make it official I have been here the whole time @Tyson_Fury. Since none of these boxers want to fight, let’s make it official ☝🏿

Francis Ngannou shares photos wearing PFL fighting gear

Francis Ngannou has made it official by signing a contract with PFL, and the deal is reported to be quite lucrative. In addition to earning a significant seven-figure sum per fight, Ngannou's opponents will also receive a minimum of two million dollars. However, the financial aspect is not the only highlight of the agreement. Ngannou has been granted equity and leadership within the organization, taking on the role of chairman for the newly established PFL Africa division.

To celebrate his new venture, Ngannou took to social media and shared photos of himself adorned in fresh PFL gear, including shorts and gloves. The accompanying caption simply read "New fits," indicating his excitement for this new chapter in his career.

Check out the social media post below:

Reports indicate that Francis Ngannou's highly anticipated debut in the PFL is not expected to occur until 2024. Surprisingly, it appears that 'The Predator' intends to make a detour into the world of boxing before stepping into the PFL Smartcage. The Cameroonian fighter's decision to explore boxing adds an intriguing twist to his career trajectory, fueling speculation and excitement about potential boxing matchups against renowned fighters.

Poll : 0 votes