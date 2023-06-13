Francis Ngannou spills why fight talks with Deontay Wilder stopped, says he wasn't invited to the boxer's PFL visit

At one point, it looked like Deontay Wilder was ready to welcome Francis Ngannou into the boxing ring. The former WBC heavyweight champion was present at PFL 4, 2023, and spoke to the broadcast team about fighting the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Wilder told the PFL broadcast team that he would like to fight Ngannou in a boxing and an MMA fight. The Cameroonian mixed-martial artist seems interested in fighting Wilder, however, a fight with the heavyweight boxer seems unlikely as Deontay Wilder needs to 'finish his business in December', according to Ngannou.

The 'business in December' refers to a potential fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua. Here's what Francis Ngannou said about fighting Deontay Wilder:

"We've been having conversations earlier [with Wilder's team]. This year, [previously] they came with the potential fight in December. So, that's why we're going to hold that [off] in order [for Wilder] to finish his business in December. But, we were serious about a two-fight deal. He might have some business in December and that's the reason why we stopped talking. But, after that, we will continue to have that conversation."

The Cameroonian mixed-martial artist wasn't invited to Deontay Wilder's PFL visit, however, Ngannou seemed unfazed by it.

According to WorldBoxingNews, although multiple reports have confirmed Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua as a 'done deal', the fight has not been set in stone. As per Skill Challenge Promotion's figurehead Abdallah, as of now, there is only 'interest' for the fight with nothing being confirmed.

Francis Ngannou will only compete in MMA in 2024

In the aforementioned interview with The Schmo, Ngannou confirmed that he would return to the MMA cage in 2024. As for boxing, a fight may happen in 2023 if something has been booked with a potential opponent.

It seems like Ngannou is all set to make his combat sports return to the boxing ring first, and then MMA. This is probably due to the fact that Francis Ngannou stands to make major bank in boxing, in comparison to winning in mixed martial arts.

Here's what Francis Ngannou said about his return to fighting:

"[When it comes to fighting] inside the cage - definitely, 2024. Inside the ring - [I'm] not quite sure yet, but it's still possible for this year. Nothing is guaranteed, but inside the cage, early next year - PFL."

Francis Ngannou leaving the famed octagon at UFC 270 [Image courtesy: Getty images]

'The Predator' last competed in early 2022, against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. The fight which was his first title defense and last UFC fight saw the Cameroonian outlast the French MMA fighter and win a five-round unanimous decision victory.

