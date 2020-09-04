Francis Ngannou tells Jon Jones to "sit down", addresses Stipe Miocic fight

Francis Ngannou is presently riding a four-fight winning streak, with all four of his victories coming by way of first-round knockout.

Considering that, UFC President Dana White confirmed that Ngannou is indeed next in line for a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Title that’s currently held by Stipe Miocic.

However, Jon Jones – who recently vacated his Light Heavyweight Title and announced that he’s set to move up to the Heavyweight division – said that he’d love to fight for the promotion’s Heavyweight Championship at the earliest.

Francis Ngannou continues his war of words with Jon Jones

In the aftermath of him vacating his UFC Light Heavyweight Title, Jon Jones has continued being incredibly vocal on social media, demanding a title shot in the Heavyweight division.

“Bones” has expressed his willingness to fight reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic for the title. UFC President Dana White, however, made it very clear that although Jones could fight for the Heavyweight Title in the near future, the UFC wouldn’t let him leapfrog Ngannou for a shot at the coveted belt.

White’s statements haven’t deterred Jones from campaigning for a shot at the 265-pound belt.

Francis Ngannou has consistently opposed Jones’ claim to a shot at Miocic’s Heavyweight Title. “The Predator” has now put forth a tweet via his official social media account, targeting both Jones and Miocic. Ngannou’s tweet stated –

“I thought I told you to sit down and wait your turn Jonny? Stipe can not avoid me any longer. #UNCROWNEDCHAMP”

Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic on the cards

The first showdown between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic happened at UFC 220 back in January of 2018. Miocic emerged victorious to successfully defend his title via unanimous decision.

Miocic has fought thrice since the matchup, all three fights coming against Daniel Cormier – losing via KO in the first fight, winning by TKO in the rematch, and securing a unanimous decision victory in the trilogy match.

On the other hand, Francis Ngannou has fought five times since his loss to Miocic – dropping a unanimous decision to Derrick Lewis, and subsequently defeating four elite opponents by way of first-round KO/TKO (Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik).

Meanwhile, Jon Jones would have to wait for the Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic rematch before he receives a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Title.

Dana White is reportedly open towards promoting a Heavyweight fight between Jones and Brock Lesnar, who recently became a free agent.

Which fighter do you believe will hold the UFC Heavyweight Title by the end of the 2020 calendar year? Sound off in the comments!