Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: How much do the two fighters make per fight?

Francis Ngannou (Left) and Tyson Fury (Right) (Images courtesy of Getty)
Apratim Banerjee
Modified Apr 26, 2022 06:49 PM IST
News

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury seemingly agreed to a potential fight in the future after the Brit defeated Dillian Whyte this past weekend.

Ngannou entered the ring during Fury's post-fight interview and both agreed for a clash inside the boxing ring under customized rules. 'The Predator' is the UFC heavyweight champion at the moment, while 'The Gypsy King' is the current WBC and The Ring heavyweight kingpin.

However, despite both men's success, there is a huge discrepancy between the duo in terms of how much they earn per fight.

The @Tyson_Fury mind games with Francis Ngannou have already begun.. 😅#FuryWhyte https://t.co/ileCmMfPXB

Fury earned a whopping $33.6 million in his recent stoppage win against Dillian Whyte. Ngannou, on the other hand, reportedly took home $642,000 when he defended his title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

With those numbers in mind, the Cameroonian's earnings don't even come close to matching the astronomical numbers that line the pockets of 'The Gypsy King'.

💰 Tyson Fury made $33.6million for his KO6 of Dillian Whyte…💵 $5.6million per round💵 $1.9million per minute💵 $31,100 per second💵 $442,100 per punch

'The Predator' currently has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Fury, on the other hand, possesses a net worth of $150 million (reported by sportingnews.com).

Apart from his endeavors inside the ring, the WBC Heavyweight Champion also made a lucrative appearance in WWE not long ago.

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury might happen in 2023

Ngannou is yet to reach an agreement with the UFC about signing a contract extension. The heavyweight champion is very keen to compete in boxing and secure a big pay day against a titan like Tyson Fury.

During Fury's post-fight celebrations, the Cameroonian was asked in an interview about the potential timeline of the fight. Here's what he said:

"Definitely sometime next year, 2023. That fight will happen because, by the end of this year, we're gonna sort it out and get settled, ready to go. The experience was great, being in a stadium like this... The vibe there was just electric."

Watch Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou's face-to-face interaction below:

youtube-cover

Ngannou was further asked about the possibility of the fight taking place in Africa, to which he responded:

"Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou in Africa, that would be the best one. Rumble in the Jungle 2."
The 35-year-old looks on course to finally make his much-anticipated appearance inside the squared circle next year. However, he will have to either allow his UFC contract to run out at the end of the year or convince the promotion to get involved in the bout for it to happen.

