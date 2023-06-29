"Francis is one of those names" - Deontay Wilder reveals business conversations he had at PFL , keeps Francis Ngannou fight alive

Deontay Wilder was in attendance at PFL 4 on Thursday June 8, and many hoped that he would cross paths with Francis Ngannou at the event. 'The Predator' did not show up, but Wilder has now revealed that he is in talks to potentially face Ngannou.

'The Bronze Bomber' is eager to face Ngannou in either MMA or boxing in what would be a hugely anticipated spectacle. Deontay Wilder was recently interviewed by The Schmo, who asked the boxer about possibly coming face-to-face with 'The Predator'.

'The Bronze Bomber' said this:

"He knows what the deal is. Francis, you hear me? You know what's up. I was at the PFL to enjoy some fighting, to shake hands with a couple of people and to talk business as well. Francis is one of the names that definitely came up, and [that] keeps coming up. So hopefully we can get something on the schedule in the near future that we can present to the people and make this fight become a reality."

Watch the interview below:

Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC earlier this year has allowed 'The Predator' to explore opportinities in the world of boxing, something he had dreamt of doing.

Prior to becoming a professional MMA fighter, Ngannou had aspirations of becoming a pro boxer.

'The Predator' has been signed by surging MMA promotion the PFL, and unlike the UFC, Ngannou's new promotion will allow him to entertain offers to compete in the squared circle.

Francis Ngannou plans on returning to MMA in 2024. Beforehand, 'The Predator' plans to compete in boxing, possibly against Deontay Wilder.

Deontay Wilder explains why he wants to do a two-fight deal with Francis Ngannou

Deontay Wilder has expressed major interested in signing a two-fight deal with Francis Ngannou to compete in both MMA and boxing.

Conor McGregor broke the mold in 2017 when he stepped out of the octagon and into the squared circle to face Floyd Mayweather in an epic encounter. The bout was a huge success, and there have been talks about other potential crossover fights ever since.

But it appears that Deontay Wilder is serious about his willingness to compete in both MMA and boxing, and explained why during his PFL appearance:

"Many times the MMA guy crosses over into the field of boxing. But you never see boxing crossing over [to MMA]. I mean you've seen it, I think Ray Mercer, James Toney and Claressa Shields. But as far as the perspective of [the MMA fighters] coming over [to boxing] and then you returning the favor of coming back over..."

Watch the interview below:

