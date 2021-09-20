Frank Gore turns down NFL offers to pursue boxing; Twitter suggests a fight with Jake Paul 

Frank Gore is an American NFL player. He is currently a free agent but is best known for his time with the San Francisco 49ers. Regarded as one of the greatest running backs of all time, Gore has now decided to shift his attention towards boxing.

Frank Gore is the NFL's third-leading rusher in history. He shocked the sporting community when he decided to take his chances inside the squared circle. He reportedly turned down several major NFL offers.

While speaking to NFL.com, he explained his newly gained affection for the sweet science. He said:

"I've been training for both, football and boxing. I've always loved boxing, so that's what I've been doing. And we're trying to make a fight happen. If we do that, you'll see me in the ring...I just fell in love with how hard it is. I felt like, 'Man, I couldn't fight.' And I always like a challenge. So I kept doing it and doing it and I saw myself getting better and better."

The Twitter community reacted to Gore's controversial decision to take up a new sport and pause his football career.

National Insider for NFL Network's Ian Rapoport responded to Gore's decision, commenting:

"What kind of fighter is he going to be? 'You'll see when I get in the ring,' Frank Gore told me."

Twitter fans suggested that Frank Gore should fight Jake Paul on his boxing debut

As Frank Gore's news broke the internet, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul was brought into the limelight again.

Boxing fans across the world advocated for a fight between Frank Gore and Jake Paul. Twitter users didn't hold back as they tweeted about a potential match-up between the two.

A fight against Jake Paul may be too much for Frank Gore. 'The Problem Child' is 4-0 in his professional boxing career. Paul also has experience facing athletes from other sports. He knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the first round. He also has victories over seasoned MMA veterans such as Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

