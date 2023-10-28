Frank Warren reveals the only way Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk won't happen in December

Although some boxing fans may not want to watch Fury vs. Ngannou, they may have to tune in if they hope to see Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk in December.

Boxing promoter Frank Warren told DAZN in Riyadh on Saturday that the finalized date for Fury vs. Usyk depends on the result of tonight's fight. In a ring-side interview, Warren said:

"I want the fight to be over as quick as [Fury] can [beat Ngannou]. And then we go to the unification which everyone wants to see."

Warren mentioned that the only way Tyson Fury will not face Usyk on the currently scheduled date of December 23 is if he sustained an injury at the hands of Francis Ngannou.

As the fight inches closer, the odds of 'The Predator' pulling off the upset have skyrocketed. However, if he does get the job done, it would likely be by knockout, which would render 'The Gypsy King' unable to fight in just two months, especially against an opponent like Usyk.

The Fury vs. Usyk fight announcement shocked many fans in late September when it was made public. The fight was one many expected to be next for the 'Gypsy King', but nobody believed an announcement would be made until after Fury's fight with Francis Ngannou.

Tyson Fury, 35, holds the WBC heavyweight title, while Oleksandr Usyk, 36, is the WBA, WBO, IBF and The Ring heavyweight champion. The winner of this future bout will be named the unified heavyweight champion.

With the Usyk fight announcement, fans suspected Tyson Fury of overlooking Ngannou this weekend. However, Fury denies any such claims, stating that he has treated this fight camp preparing for Ngannou the same way he has for all previous fights.

Usyk, who landed in Saudi Arabia this week, will reportedly be ringside for Fury's bout with Ngannou. Should Fury win, fans can expect a post-fight faceoff between the two heavyweight champions similar to the one that followed Fury's win over Derek Chisora.